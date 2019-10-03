Sports, Thursday, October 3rd

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Prep Volleyball:

Tonight will be a very busy night in the world of area high school volleyball as several programs will be in action.

First, Mount Pleasant will aim to get back into the win column when they host Knoxville tonight at Mount Pleasant High School.

First serve is set for 6:45 p.m.

The Panthers are 5-17 on the season.

Freshman and JV will open the night at 5:00 p.m.

Knoxville is 19-1 on the year, with their lone loss coming last week to Pella Christian.

Other games tonight will see:

Mediapolis (23-0) at Fort Madison

Winfield-Mount Union (15-7) at Hillcrest Academy

Wapello at Lone Tree

Cardinal at Central Lee (17-8)

Van Buren (21-3) at New London (14-6)

Holy Trinity (17-7) at WACO (15-8)

College Football:

Former Iowa State and Drake assistant coach, and Ottumwa native, Chris Ash has been fired as the head coach at Rutgers.

Tight ends coach Nunzio Campanile will serve as Interim Head Coach for the remainder of the season.

The terms of Ash’s and McNulty’s contracts will be honored by Rutgers Athletics, exclusively using department-generated funds.

Rutgers announced that a national search will commence immediately.

Ash had been the head coach at Rutgers since 2016.

His overall record is 8-32.

The Iowa State football team is off to a 2-2 start, but there’s no panic in Matt Campbell’s team. The Cyclones are getting ready to host the high-flying TCU Horned Frogs in their Big 12 home opener this weekend.

“I do think we’ve gotten better each and every game. This team has gotten better, we’ve continued to improve as the season goes” Campbell told reporters this week.

Under Campbell, the Cyclones have traditionally been able to run the ball at will, however the early returns on the ground game this year haven’t been great.

It’s leaving the Cyclones facing a lot of long down-and-distances, but Campbell insists he’s liked the improvement the running game has seen heading into this weekends’ tilt.

“It’s a little bit of happenstance, it’s a little bit of the Iowa State Cyclone football team needing to get better and if we continue to do those things we’ll put ourselves in position to have some success.”

TCU features one of the most sought after in-state recruits in quarterback Max Duggan.

Duggan, a graduate of Lewis Central last year, has started the last two games for the Horned Frogs, he’s thrown 7 touchdowns to zero interceptions.

Kick-off from Ames is set for 11:00 a.m. you can hear it on KILJ-AM beginning at 9:00 a.m.

Meanwhile, this week will really be the first big test for the Iowa Hawkeye football team when they travel to Ann Arbor to take on the Michigan Wolverines.

The good news for Hawkeye fans is that this will be a healthier team this weekend.

Safety Kaevon Merriweather and corner Julius Brents are expected to play and offensive tackle Alaric Jackson returned to practice.

He suffered a sprained knee early in the season opener.

“Alaric looked good today, he’s one of our starters, but I really can’t say enough about our [depth], we might have to keep rotating for the next couple of weeks” Kirk Ferentz told reporters yesterday.

The bad news, however, is that Iowa has only won 15 of the 60 games in the series against Michigan.

Ferentz says it is never easy winning on the road against one of the country’s premier programs.

“It’s in the numbers, it’s on paper and more importantly it’s on the field. When you look at their teams it’s just really hard to find on that’s struggled.”

Saturday’s game will kick at 11:00 a.m.

Pre-game coverage will begin on KILJ-FM at 9:00 a.m.