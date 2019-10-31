Sports, Thursday, October 31st

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Prep Volleyball:

Playoff volleyball returns to KILJ tonight with both Holy Trinity Catholic and New London battling in Class 1A Region 8 semifinals.

First, Holy Trinity will look to advance to the Regional Final again, as they take on Seymour tonight at Van Buren.

Holy Trinity Catholic swept Burlington Notre Dame, Monday night to advance to tonight’s regional semifinal.

Claire Pothitakis led the way for the Crusaders with 14 kills, Monday night.

Although it really was a multifaceted attack.

Kassi Randolph, Brooke Mueller and Avery Hopper all each had seven kill performances against the Nikes.

Randolph also had 22 assists in the victory.

This evening’s opponent, Seymour, has rattled off five straight wins to reach the regional semifinal.

There are only two other matchups between these two schools with Holy Trinity taking both of them — the most recent a sweep on October 25th of last year.

Seymour swept Moravia, Monday night to get their crack at the Crusaders.

Their offense runs through senior hitter Thayda Houser, who finished with nine kills on 37 attack attempts in the sweep over Moravia.

Make note of the earlier start time this evening. First serve will now be at 6:00 p.m. at Van Buren High School.

I’ll have coverage of that contest beginning at about 5:50 p.m.

In the other Region 8 semifinal, it’ll be New London and WACO in an old fashioned SEISC slobber-knocker.

Both teams swept their way to the regional semifinals with New London crushing Keota and WACO swashbuckling North Mahaska.

Morgan Graber led the Warriors with 17 kills on 35 attack attempts in their win over North Mahaska.

Addie Pry had 13 kills for the Tigers in their victory.

WACO has won four of their last five, while New London has won five straight.

New London is 18-1 in these two teams last nineteen meetings.

WACO snapped a seventeen-game losing skid to the Tigers earlier this season on October 8th, sweeping New London.

That game can be heard on KILJ-AM tonight beginning at 7:00 p.m., Kadie Johansson will have the call.

College Football:

It’s Thursday, which means it’s time for our KILJ College Football Preview, however, both Iowa and Iowa State are on bye!

However, Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz says the Hawkeyes will use their off week to get some needed rest. The Hawkeyes are 6-2 after a 20-0 win at Northwestern and this is their second bye week of the season.

“We need to rest our player a little more, we need to get their feet back under them and get that soreness out that kind of comes from playing football” Ferentz said to reporters this week.

The Hawkeyes will return from their bye week on November 9th, when they travel to take on the Wisconsin Badgers in Madison.

“This is where things materialize, if you look at the conference race, it will get decided in November and it’s wide open, from what I can tell” Ferentz explained.

Iowa enters the bye week ranked #19 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll.

Meanwhile, coming off a home loss to Oklahoma State, the Iowa State Cyclones are off until a November 9th visit to Oklahoma.

Head Coach Matt Campbell hopes the time off will allow some injured players to heal — including safety Greg Eisworth.

“I think he can make big strides in terms of his health, I think he will be able to be in great shape for the final stretch of run games” Campbell explained via teleconference.

Iowa State was uncharacteristically sloppy against the Pokes, on Saturday. Quarterback Brock Purdy threw interceptions on the final three drives of a 34-27 loss to Oklahoma State but Campbell says he was most disappointed with the start of the game.

“From an offense and defense standpoint we didn’t show who we really are, and the next thing you know you’re in a football game that really doesn’t match the style of play that allows you to have success.”

Iowa State fell out of the Top-25 with their loss to Oklahoma State.