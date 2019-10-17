Sports, Thursday, October 17th

Sports, Thursday, October 17thWritten by Nathan Bloechl on October 17, 2019
By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com
Prep Cross Country:
What a night tonight should be for the Mount Pleasant Panther boys’ and girls’ cross country teams as they compete in the Southeast Conference meet this evening.
The luxury the Panthers is get is simple: no bus rides.
Tonight’s meet, while not considered a “home meet”, is in fact just that.
The Panthers will get to run their home course as they aim for conference title honors.
Racing will begin tonight with middle school running first.
Of course, all Southeast Conference schools will be participating: Burlington, Fairfield, Fort Madison, Keokuk and Washington.
Be sure to listen tomorrow morning for our full recaps with boys’ coach Mitch Anderson and girls’ coach Lyle Murray.
Prep Football:
The latest Radio Iowa Football poll has been announced and still there aren’t many significant changes.
Class 4A
- WDM Valley (7-0), LW #1 @ Ames
- Dowling Catholic (6-1), LW #2vs DSM Hoover
- Cedar Falls (7-0), LW #3 @ Dubuque Senior
- Cedar Rapids Kennedy (6-1), LW #5 @ Davenport Central
- Ankeny Centennial (6-1), LW #6 vs #10 Roosevelt
- Southeast Polk (5-2), LW #7 @ Marshalltown
- Bettendorf (5-2), LW #4 vs Davenport West
- Ankeny (4-3), LW #8 @ Sioux City North
- Waukee (4-3), LW #9 vs Indianola
- Des Moines Roosevelt (6-1), LW #10 @ #5 Centennial
Class 3A
- Western Dubuque (7-0), LW #1 @ Marion
- Solon (7-0), LW #2 vs Keokuk
- Cedar Rapids Xavier (6-1), LW #3 vs Center Point-Urbana
- Dallas Center-Grimes (6-1), LW #5 @ Webster City
- North Scott (6-1), LW #6 vs Clear Creek-Amana
- Lewis Central (6-1), LW #4 @ #10 Glenwood
- Sergeant Bluff-Luton (6-1), LW #7 @ Denison-Schleswig
- Independence (7-0), LW #8 @ Waverly-Shell Rock
- Norwalk (6-1), LW #9 vs Ballard
- Glenwood (6-1) vs #6 Lewis Central
Class 2A
- Waukon (7-0), LW #1 vs Anamosa
- Clear Lake (7-0), LW #2 @ New Hampton
- Algona (7-0), LW #3 @ Spirit Lake
- Greene County (7-0), LW #6 vs Red Oak
- Des Moines Christian (7-0), LW #5 @ Chariton
- OABCIG (7-0), LW #7 vs Carroll Kuemper
- Waterloo Columbus (6-1), LW #4 vs North Fayette Valley
- Benton (6-1), LW #9 @ #10 West Marshall
- Sioux Center (5-2), LW (X) vs Central Lyon
- West Marshall (5-2), LW (X) vs #8 Benton
Class 1A
- Dike-New Hartford (7-0), LW #1 @ South Hardin
- Van Meter (7-0), LW #2 @ Mount Ayr
- West Branch (7-0), LW #3 @ Cascade
- Western Christian (7-0), LW #5 vs Emmetsburg
- South Central Calhoun (7-0), LW #5 vs Eagle Grove
- West Sioux (6-1), LW #7 vs Unity Christian
- West Lyon (6-1), LW #4 @ Sibley-Ocheyedan
- Iowa City Regina (6-1), LW #8 vs Jesup
- Treynor (7-0), LW #9 @MVAOCOU
- Sigourney-Keota (7-0), LW (X) @ Wapello
Class A
- West Hancock (7-0), LW #1 @ Graettinger-Terril
- Saint Ansgar (7-0), LW #2 vs Mason City Newman
- North Tama (7-0), LW #3 @ Postville
- Grundy Center (6-1), LW #5 vs Hudson
- MFL MarMac (7-0), LW #6 vs #7 Edgewood-Colesburg
- Earlham (6-1), LW #8 @ Oakland Riverside
- Edgewood-Colesburg (6-1), LW #9 @ #5 MFL MarMac
- Woodbury Central (6-1), LW #10 vs Lawton-Bronson
- BGM (Brooklyn) (6-1), LW (X) vs Durant
- South O’Brien (6-1), LW #4 vs Akron-Westfield
Eight-man
- Don Bosco (7-0), LW #1 @ North Iowa
- Turkey Valley (7-0), LW #2 vs #5 Easton Valley
- Remsen St. Mary’s (7-0), LW #3 vs Newell-Fonda
- Audubon (7-1), LW #4 @ Glidden-Ralston
- Easton Valley (7-0), LW #5 @ #2 Turkey Valley
- CAM (7-0), LW #6 vs #7 Coon Rapids-Bayard
- Coon Rapids-Bayard (6-1), LW #7 @ #6 CAM
- Harris-Lake Park (6-1), LW #10 vs Siouxland Christian
- AGWSR (6-1), LW #9 @ Gladbrook-Reinbeck
- Lenox (7-1), LW (X) @ @ Lamoni
College Football:
It’s Thursday, which means it’s time once again for your KILJ College Football preview.
We’ll start in Iowa City, where Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz says the Hawkeyes are working on trying to fix problems in the offensive line.
The Hawkeyes had a total of 71 yards of rushing and quarterback Nate Stanley was sacked 10 times in losses to Michigan and Penn State.
“Really doesn’t matter what position, but we need to play better, but the good news is; we’ve seen our guys play better and that’s what we’re focused on” Ferentz said to reporters this week.
Part of the problem along the front is that Ferentz believes he has yet to find the “perfect combination” of interior lineman, something he’s trying to find answer to this week.
“We’re not cohesive. Injuries have hampered that but we are working to find that group and it’s an open competition, this week. We’ll see who steps up in practice” Ferentz explained.
The belief around the program hasn’t waned despite the two tough, back-to-back losses. Ferentz told reporters he doesn’t believe the sky is falling.
“People who compete can’t think like that. You just keep pushing ahead. The way the season plays out is in our hands, but the best thing we can do is worry about Purdue.”
Iowa enters this weekend’s contest ranked #23 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll.
Purdue is unranked.
Saturday’s game will kick off at 11:00 a.m., coverage will begin on KILJ-AM at 9:00 a.m. with the Hawkeye Kickoff Show.
Meanwhile in Ames, the Cyclones are coming off perhaps their best win of the season on the road at West Virginia.
The Clones received a breakout performance from running back Breece Hall in the win, but Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell says one game of production does not mean Hall’s the starter this week.
“Every time you earn the right to have success on Saturday, because of what you did in practice, you put a little positivity in your bank. It’ll be interesting to see how [Breece] handles that” Campbell said at his weekly availability.
Campbell said Hall’s biggest strength may be his vision.
“It allows him to really accelerate. I thought he had great vision. I thought he did a good job of getting vertical, those are all certainly positives for him.”
Despite their strong run over the last couple of weeks, Iowa State remains unranked in the latest AP Top 25 poll.
As does their opponent this week, Texas Tech.
Kick-off this weekend in Ames is set for 11:00 a.m.
Coverage will begin on KILJ-AM at 9:00 a.m. the Cyclone Tailgate Show.