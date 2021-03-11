Sports, Thursday, March 11th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

College Volleyball: Wesleyan Falls Short in SLIAC Tilt:

The Iowa Wesleyan volleyball team dropped to 4-5 yesterday following a 3-1 conference loss to Blackburn College.

The Beavers started hot taking set one 25-17 before Wesleyan rallied to take the second set 25-18.

From there it was all Blackburn.

The Beavers caged the Tigers for 25-18 and 28-26 wins in the third and fourth sets to earn their first win of the season.

Malie DaMate paced the Wesleyan attack with 17 kills and three aces.

Lindsay Fernandez had 17 assists and 16 digs while senior Jenna Murphy led the back row with 25 digs.

Wesleyan will be off until Saturday when they travel to take on Fontbonne University for a pair of matches.

Action will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

Men’s College Soccer: Wesleyan Wins Double OT Thriller:

The Iowa Wesleyan men’s soccer team picked up their first win of the season winning 2-1 over Fontbonne University in double overtime.

Scoring both goals for the Tigers was Venezuelan freshman Gianandres Franceschi-Santorsola.

Julio Olmedo chipped in four shots for Wesleyan while Vicent Sanchis had five saves in goal for the Tigers.

Wesleyan will take the next few days to recover before traveling to Eureka on Saturday.

Kick is set for 5:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Women’s College Soccer: Wesleyan Beaten by Fontbonne:

The Iowa Wesleyan women’s soccer team celebrated senior day, honoring Ivet Rodriguez and Melissa Casana, but could not overcome the lone goal scored by Fontbonne, falling 1-0 last night at home.

The loss moved Wesleyan to 1-1.

Kylie Mulhern had seven saves in net for the Tigers.

They’ll open the doubleheader at Eureka, Saturday, beginning at 3:00 p.m.

Women’s College Basketball: ISU’s Joens Named 1st Team All-Big 12, Donarski Named Freshman of the Year:

Iowa State junior forward and Iowa City native Ashley Joens has been named first-team All-Big 12, the league announced yesterday.

The six-footer has been the catalyst behind the Cyclone women’s fourth place finish in the Big 12 this winter.

Joens averaged 23.4 points and nine rebounds — both career highs — in Iowa State’s 16 win season.

Her teammate Lexi Donarski was also honored as the Big 12 Freshman of the Year.

Donarski, a La Crosse, Wisconsin native and a McDonald’s All-American at Aquinas High School, dazzled in her first year in Ames, averaging 13.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and two assists per game.

Iowa State will open Big 12 Tournament play tomorrow at 10:30 a.m. when they take on fifth-seeded Texas.

Prep Basketball: State Tournament Finals Set in 1A:

The Class 1A State Championship is set and semifinals are in Class 4A.

Here’s the full scoreboard from Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

Class 4A Quarterfinals:

No. 1 Cedar Falls 42, No. 8 Dubuque Senior 27

No. 4 Johnston 49, No. 5 Dowling Catholic 33

No. 2 Waukee 65, No. 7 Pleasant Valley 43

No. 3 Ames 54, No. 6 Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 37

Class 1A Semifinals:

No. 1 North Linn 63, No. 4 Martensdale-St. Mary’s 50

Fourth straight trip to the State Finals for the Lynx.

No. 7 Montezuma 49, No. 3 Grand View Christian 35