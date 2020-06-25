Sports, Thursday, June 25th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

New London Softball Slugs to Victory:

Sydni Coleman hit two home runs for Mount Pleasant, but New London scored one run in the 5th inning and four in the 6th inning to pull away for an 8-5 non-conference win last night at New London High School.

Kara Krieger had the big hit for the New London, a three-run, bases clearing double in the 6th inning to drive the nail in the coffin.

Mount Pleasant had 2-0 and 4-3 leads, but New London kept finding ways to rally back to square things up.

Sydni Coleman was the losing pitcher for the Panthers, working six innings, allowing seven hits, eight runs — only four earned — while striking out three.

Freshman Elly Manning got the win for the Tigers, allowing six hits and five runs, only two of which were earned.

The win improved New London to 5-2, while Mount Pleasant fell to 2-5.

It was a busy night in softball regionally last night:

#2 Louisa-Muscatine 13, Holy Trinity 1

Central Lee 13, Lone Tree 3

Wapello 13, Danville 0

Van Buren 2, Highland 1

Mount Pleasant Baseball Slips Up to Davis County:

The Mount Pleasant baseball team got a great start from Jack Johnson, but Davis County eeked out a 4-3 non-conference win over the Panthers last night.

Johnson spun six solid innings, scattering six hits and two runs while striking out four in a no-decision.

Rylan Seberg suffered the loss in relief, allowing two runs and three hits in one inning.

Corbin Broeker and Clayton Lowery each had a hit and a run batted in.

Johnson was responsible for the other run batted in.

Mount Pleasant is now 4-3 on the season, they’ll lock horns with Fairfield tonight in a Southeast Conference doubleheader at Mapleleaf Athletic Complex.

First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m.

And in regional action last night:

New London 9, Alburnett 0 New London scored four times in the 1st and added four more in the 7th to upend the previously 6-1 Alburnett Pirates. Holvin Catala threw five scoreless innings to earn the win for the Tigers. Shae Summerfield had two hits, two runs scored and a stolen base, while sophomore catcher Tucker Gibbbar drove in four runs. New London, now 5-2, will take on Highland tomorrow night in New London.

Van Buren 9, Highland 3

Central Lee 16, Lone Tree 4

Danville 8, Wapello 6

Cyclones Announce Nonconference Schedule:

Iowa State has announced its men’s basketball non-conference schedule for the 2020-21 season.

The schedule features eight non-conference home games with the Big East/Big 12 Battle and SEC/Big 12 Challenge opponents and locations yet to be announced.

The season will begin on Tuesday, Nov. 10 when the Cyclones host Kennesaw State. Iowa State will welcome Oregon State to Hilton Coliseum on Friday, Nov. 13.

The Cyclones will play in the Emerald Coast Classic Nov. 27 and Nov. 29 in Niceville, Florida. Iowa State, who won the 2015 Emerald Coast Classic, will play two of three possible opponents in Florida, Illinois and Oregon at the tournament. The bracket for the tournament will be announced at a later date.

The Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series will be Thursday, Dec. 10 in Iowa City.

Cyclones Nab Ole Miss Transfer:

Iowa State has landed Ole Miss transfer Blake Hinson, reports have announced.

At Ole Miss last season, Hinson averaged 10.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and will apply for immediate eligibility for this upcoming season.

Out of high school, Hinson was a top-150 recruit and has produced in his time with the Rebels, starting 58 career games in two seasons.