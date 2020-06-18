Sports, Thursday, June 18th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

New London Baseball Steamrolls to 3-0 Start:

Jax Boyer had three hits in four at-bats and drove in four runs as the New London Tiger baseball team drubbed Winfield-Mount Union 24-0.

Sophomore outfielder Josh Catala, Carter Allen and Seth Bailey each had two hits in the win.

Catala also drove in four runs for New London.

The Tigers struck for seven runs to begin the game and then added an eight spot in the 3rd inning and put up nine runs in the 4th.

Shae Summerfield and Jax Boyer split the pitching duties.

Summerfield worked the first two innings allowing just one hit and striking out three. Boyer went the next two, scattering two hits while striking out one.

New London is now 3-0 on the season, they’ll battle Central Lee tonight at home, first pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

Other regional baseball action last night saw:

Mediapolis 19, Keokuk 18 In one of the longer games of the entire season, Mediapolis rallied from down nine in the 6th inning to come back to defeat Keokuk 19-18. The Bulldogs are now 3-0 on the year. They’ll take on Columbus tonight at home, first pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.



Anderson Deals Another Gem, Leads Winfield Over New London:

Winfield-Mount Union junior Madie Anderson threw seven scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and striking out nine as the Wolves took care of New London 3-0, last night.

It’s the third consecutive dynamite start for Anderson who has allowed just one run all season, coming against #2 (2A) Louisa-Muscatine on opening night.

8th grade pitcher Sophie Malott allowed three runs, only one earned, combined in the first two innings but settled down after that.

Malott walked three and struck out one.

Emma Haines and Anna Anderson each had two hits for Winfield-Mount Union, Ashlyn McSorely had the lone knock for New London.

Winfield, now 2-1, will take on Pekin at home tonight, while New London will travel to Central Lee for a date with the Hawks.

Other regional softball action last night:

Lone Tree 13, Danville 3 Danville gave up six runs in the bottom of the first as Lone Tree improved to 2-1. Carlea Beckman had two hits for Danville including a home run and two runs batted in. Danville will host Holy Trinity tonight.

Keokuk 8, Mediapolis 7 Sophomore shortstop Jayde Eberhardt had three hits and scored run but it was not enough as Keokuk nipped Mediapolis 8-7 in a non-conference tilt last night. Mediapolis is now 0-3 on the season.

Fort Madison 15, Wapello 13 Wapello rallied for four runs in the bottom of the 7th, but Fort Madison held on for a wild 15-13 non-conference victory. 8th grade third-baseman Lexi Whaley had four hits for Fort Madison including a home run while driving in three in the win for the Hounds.



Mount Pleasant Back in Action Tonight:

The Mount Pleasant baseball and softball teams are both back in action tonight when they travel to take on Washington.

Both Panther baseball and softball split their opening night double header against Fort Madison and will begin tonight with game one at 5:30 p.m.

You can hear both games of the softball doubleheader right here on KILJ-FM 105.5.

Other regional baseball action tonight will see:

Winfield-Mount Union at Pekin

Central Lee at New London

Cardinal at Notre Dame

Columbus at Mediapolis

