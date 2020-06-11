Sports, Thursday, June 11th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Hawkeyes Announce 107 Spring Athletes as Academic All-Conference:

One hundred seven University of Iowa student-athletes have been named to the 2020 Spring Academic All-Big Ten team, the conference office announced Wednesday. The list includes student-athletes from baseball (11), men’s golf (1), women’s golf (4), rowing (16), softball (11), men’s tennis (5), women’s tennis (6), men’s track and field (23), and women’s track and field (30).

The totals for men’s (23) and women’s (30) track and field and softball (11) are school records, while baseball’s 11 selections are one shy of a program record set in 2011.

To be eligible for Academic All-Big Ten selection, students must be on a varsity team, as verified by being on the official squad list as of May 1 for spring sports, who have been enrolled full time at the institution for a minimum of 12 months and carry a cumulative grade-point average of 3.0 or higher.

Hawkeyes Add Ohio QB to Class of 2021:

The Iowa Hawkeye football team added some much needed depth to their quarterback room yesterday when they secured a commitment from Ohio quarterback Joey Labas.

Labas, a native of Broadview Heights, Ohio, goes 6-foot-4 and 190 pounds.

He was previously committed to Ball State University, before the Hawkeyes and several other programs increased their interest.

He decommitted from Ball State on June 3rd.

Labas is the No. 48 quarterback in the country, according to 247Sports.

He held 14 other offers in total — he’s the 16th commit for Iowa in the Class of 2021.

Iowa to Meet Oregon State in Sioux Falls?

The Iowa men’s basketball team looks like they could be traveling west for a non-conference neutral site affair.

Several media outlets yesterday have announced the Hawkeyes will take on the Oregon State Beavers in a non-conference tilt at the beautiful Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

The game is reportedly scheduled for December 22nd.

It would mark the second time Iowa has played at the Pentagon, the last being December of 2017, when they defeated Colorado 80-73.

MLB Draft Finishes First Round Yesterday:

Major League Baseball’s Entry Draft finished it’s first round yesterday as the Detroit Tigers selected Arizona State third-basemen Spencer Torkelson with the #1 overall choice.

Kansas City, who had the #4 overall pick, selected Texas A&M left-handed pitcher Asa Lacy.

The Chicago White Sox used the #11 selection on Tennessee pitcher Garrett Crochet.

At #16, the Chicago Cubs snagged Edward Howard an in-state prep from Mt. Carmel High School.

Milwaukee nabbed UCLA outfielder Garrett Mitchell with the 20th overall selection, while St. Louis tabbed Jordan Walker, a high school third-baseman from Georgia as the 21st overall choice.

The second round will continue this afternoon.