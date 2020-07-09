Sports, Thursday, July 9th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

New London Baseball Rolls Past SEC’s Fort Madison:

Shea Summerfield doubled and drove in three as the New London Tiger baseball picked up win number 12, beating Southeast Conference foe Fort Madison 7-4 in a non-conference affair at Prottsman Field last night.

The Tigers started with a bang, plating five 1st inning runs en route to the victory.

Seth Bailey led New London with two hits in three at-bats, while Josh Catala also tripled.

Catala and his brother Holvin managed to combine for six innings of work on the hill, striking out three.

Sophomore Kooper Schulte pitched the final inning yielding one run while striking out one.

New London, now 12-3, will be off until Saturday — where they will scrap with Wapello in a Class 1A-4 first round playoff tilt, a game you can hear on KILJ-FM 105.5.

Fort Madison is now 10-6.

Other regional baseball scores from last night:

Mediapolis 3, Highland 1

Central Lee 10, Keokuk 0

Cardinal 5, Van Buren County 2

Mount Pleasant Softball Swept by Davis County:

The Mount Pleasant softball team fell twice last night to Davis County, losing 4-3 and 7-5.

The set of losses moves Mount Pleasant to 4-14 overall, they remain 2-8 in Southeast Conference play.

Off tonight, the Panthers will play Wilton on Friday at Mapleleaf Athletic Complex in a non-conference doubleheader — game one will begin at 5:30 p.m.

Other regional scores last night:

Wapello 1, #14 Winfield-Mount Union 0

Highland 10, Mediapolis 6

West Burlington 11, New London 2

#5 (3A) Williamsburg 3, #2 (2A) Louisa-Muscatine 2; #5 (3A) Williamsburg 7, #2 (2A) Louisa-Muscatine 4

Mount Pleasant Baseball at Knoxville Tonight:

After enjoying a day off yesterday, the Mount Pleasant baseball team — winners of five straight — will travel to Knoxville tonight to do battle with the Panthers.

Mount Pleasant is coming off a 10-2 win over Mediapolis on Tuesday, while Knoxville has won three straight to even their ledger at 7-7.

The doubleheader will begin at 5:30 p.m. tonight — you can listen along on KILJ-FM 105.5 or online at kilj.com.

Other baseball games tonight across the region:

Columbus vs. Winfield-Mount Union, 7:00 p.m.

Mediapolis vs. Fort Madison, 7:00 p.m.

And in softball:

WB/ND vs. Fort Madison, 7:00 p.m.

Danville vs. Mediapolis, 7:00 p.m.

Holy Trinity vs. Winfield-Mount Union, 7:00 p.m.

Striegel Dominates at Iowa Track and Field Carnival :

Mount Pleasant senior Alyssa Striegel threw 117-07 as she picked up a first place finish at the Iowa Track and Field Carnival on Tuesday.

The Carnival, helped put on by legendary Mike Jay, was ran at BGM High School in Brooklyn.

Striegel earned first place by nearly 8-feet, defeating Dowling’s Emily Ball who threw 109-feet and Alison Palmersheim of Sioux City East, who threw 107-04.

Dowling Catholic Sees Season Go By Wayside:

Yesterday the biggest domino of the 2020 Iowa High School Baseball season fell when 4A’s #1 Dowling Catholic announced that they will need to forfeit their season after a player tested positive for COVID-19.

After a positive test, the protocol calls for the team to sit out for a maximum of 14 days — making them eligible to play again by July 22nd. Postseason play by that date, however, would be long underway.

The Maroons split a doubleheader with Ankeny on Tuesday evening, ending their season at 16-2.

In addition to the baseball team seeing their season shutdown, the Dowling softball team will also end their season.

They were scheduled to play Indianola in a Class 5A regional semifinal on July 18th.