Sports, Thursday, July 30th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Ogden’s Late Surge Lifts Bulldogs over #2 L-M:

Hailey Sanders struck out thirteen hitters and carried a no-hitter in the 5th inning but it was not enough as Ogden scored four runs in the 6th inning to knock #2 Louisa-Muscatine into the consolation round with a 4-2 win yesterday afternoon in Class 2A Semifinal at Harlan Rogers Park.

Gabby Ross had the big hit in the 6th for Ogden, a two-run double which gave the Bulldogs their first and only lead.

Sanders was able to stop the bleeding after a pop-out and an outfield assist from Jersey Lessenger that cut down Ogden’s Reagan Kruse at home plate.

Ogden star Denali Loecker was good enough in the circle, throwing a complete game allowing just five hits and two runs.

Both of the runs came in the third innings after Sanders came up with a two-out, two-RBI base hit.

The second-ranked Falcons stranded McKenna Hohenadel at third in the fifth inning and only put one more base-runner on to close the game.

They did bring the tying run to the plate in the 7th but after Kenzie Kissell lined out, Mallory Mashek was doubled off at first to end the game.

Louisa-Muscatine, now 19-6, will play in Friday’s consolation championship.

Ogden, 21-3, will battle top-ranked North Linn (24-0) for all the Class 2A marbles Friday afternoon at 5:00 p.m.

State Championships Set for State Softball:

The State Championship slate is all set after a long, arduous day of semifinals in Fort Dodge.

Here’s the state championship schedule at Harlan Rogers Park:

1A: #1 Collins-Maxwell vs. #3 Clarksville

2A: #1 North Linn vs. #3 Ogden

3A: #1 Albia vs. #3 Williamsburg

4A: #1 Carlisle vs. #7 Winterset

5A: #1 Fort Dodge vs. #2 Cedar Rapids Kennedy

4A Quarterfinals Finish at Principal Park Yesterday:

The Class 4A State Quarterfinals finished up in Des Moines yesterday, here’s a complete look at the finals from our state capitol:

Urbandale 2, Waukee 0

Johnston 11, Cedar Falls 7

Dubuque Hempstead 7, Iowa City High 6

Ankeny 5, Pleasant Valley 4

IHSAA Announces Guidance on Cross Country Season:

The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released guidance on the upcoming boys cross country season.

No hugging, shaking hands or fist bumps is the first bullet point under general considerations.

Also, cross country meets can consider staggered, wave or interval starts during the regular season.

At this time, state qualifying and state meets will continue to use the mass start.

The State Association is also recommending that coaches consider conducting workouts in “pods” of same students always training and rotating together in practice to ensure more limited exposure if someone develops an infection.

IGHSAU Gives Detailed Protocol on Volleyball Season:

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union has released their detailed protocol on the upcoming indoor volleyball season — and it’s extensive.

Some main takeaways from the document are:

Pre- and post-game handshakes between teams are prohibited. Teams should acknowledge their opponents with a wave, bow, etc. after introductions and/or after the match.

Teams are not to switch benches between sets. In the event there is a clear and distinct disadvantage, teams may switch sides, observing all social distancing protocols. Officials will determine if a disadvantage is present.

All players must sanitize their hands before and after warm-ups, at all timeouts, between sets and anytime they leave the playing court. Coaches are strongly encouraged to sanitize their hands as often as possible as well.

You can read the full document here.

First practices are set for August 10th.

MLB Scoreboard (7/29):

Colorado 5, Oakland 1

Texas 7, Arizona 4

Washington 4, Toronto 0 — 10 inn

Chicago White Sox 4, Cleveland 0

Cincinnati 12, Chicago Cubs 7

Milwaukee 3, Pittsburgh 0

Atlanta 7, Tampa Bay 4

Detroit 5, Kansas City 4

Boston 6, New York Mets 5

New York Yankees 9, Baltimore 3

Minnesota 3, St. Louis 0

San Francisco 7, San Diego 6

Seattle 10, Los Angeles Angels 7