Sports, Thursday, July 23rd

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Central Lee Rallies, Falls to #6 Mid-Prairie:

The Central Lee baseball team put the winning run on base in the 7th inning but Mid-Prairie freshman Colin Miller got Kade Mhyre to strike out preserving the Golden Hawks first trip to state since 2007.

The loss eliminated Central Lee from the 2020 State Baseball playoff.

Down by three heading into their final inning, Central Lee coaxed walks from Jadon Hawk, Adam Boyk, Alex Sandoval and Corbin Pohren to bring Mhyre to the plate with the game on line.

He fanned on a 2-2 fastball and Mid-Prairie mobbed Miller on the mound at Mediapolis, last night.

Hawk got the start for Central Lee but lasted 2.2 innings after issuing four walks in the Mid-Prairie third inning — he set the first seven down in order before the Golden Hawk rally.

Dylan Stuecker pitched the rest of the game for Central Lee allowing five runs — four earned over 4.1 innings, striking out three.

Like Simmons was 1-for-2 for Central Lee with a booming two RBI double, while T.J. Stutes finished 2-for-3 with two singles, a stolen base and a run scored.

Central Lee closes their season with a record of 12-2 and their third straight district championship.

They’ll graduate seven seniors from this year’s club.

Mid-Prairie will join a talented Class 2A field at Principal Park with teams including: #1 Van Meter, #2 North Linn, #3 Dike-New Hartford, #9 West Lyon, Des Moines Christian, Durant and Treynor.

Notre Dame Advances to State for First Time Since 2002:

For the first time since 2002, the Burlington Notre Dame Nike baseball team is heading back to Principal Park.

The Nikes completed their magical postseason run with a 7-5 win over North Cedar last night, as senior Mitchell Brent struck out North Cedar’s Jaxon Sanders to preserve the win.

Brent had two hits for the Nikes in four at-bats, while starter Jeron Conner also finished with two hits.

Notre Dame, now 14-2, is the lone unranked team in the Class 1A state field, joining #1 Martensdale-St.Mary’s, #2 Remsen St. Mary’s, #3 Council Bluffs St. Albert, #4 South Winnishiek, #6 Mason City Newman Catholic, #7 Don Bosco and #8 Kingsley-Pierson.

The Nikes will play in the 1A quarterfinal round either Friday or Saturday at Principal Park in Des Moines.

Iowa’s Duncan named to Groza Award Watch List:

Iowa’s Keith Duncan was named to the Lou Groza Award Watch List on Wednesday.

Duncan, a senior, is coming off a strong junior season that landed him as a finalist for last year’s Groza Award. He was 29 for 34 on field goals and 32 for 32 on extra points last season.

The Groza Award honors the best kicker in college football.

Cayman Islands Classic moved to Florida:

The fourth annual Cayman Islands Classic, which Northern Iowa was scheduled to play in, has been moved to Niceville, Florida, tournament officials have announced.

The tournament will still take place November 23rd though the 25th, but it will be held at Raider Arena on the campus of Northwest Florida State College.

Along with Northern Iowa, Kansas State, La Salle, Ole Miss, Miami, Nevada, Oregon State and Western Kentucky are in the tournament.