Sports, Thursday, July 11th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Softball:

It was a hard fought effort but the New London softball team saw their season come to a close last in the quarterfinals of the Class 1A Region 5 playoffs at North Mahaska, 3-1.

The Tigers drew first blood, scratching a run across in the first inning on four hits. It was a lead they held until the 3rd inning when North Mahaska’s Chloe Bossard belted a 2-1 fastball over the right field fence to give the Warhawks a 3-1 lead they’d protect until the final salvo.

Laney Loyd had two hits for New London — as did freshman Lia Reighard.

Alexa Wenger drove in the Tigers lone run.

Chloe Heitmeier was sharp again in the circle despite the loss, working six innings, scattering 11 hits, only allowing those three runs.

She walked two and struck out one.

North Mahaska moves on to Friday’s semifinals against Sigourney.

Winfield-Mount Union also saw their season come to a close last night, falling 2-1 to Brookyln, BGM.

It was a shocking upset to what was an outstanding season for the Wolves.

Winfield had won four straight heading into last night’s quarterfinals, but Brooklyn pitcher Kelsey Lint was on fire. She allowed just six hits while striking out five.

Brooklyn will take on top-seeded Lynville-Sully Friday night at Lynville-Sully.

Other area softball from last night:

West Burlington 7, Davis County 2 (3A Regional Quarterfinals) They’ll play #9 Camanche, Friday night

#2 Louisa-Muscatine 6, Central Lee 0 (3A Regional Quarterfinals) L-M will battle Centerville, Friday night.

Van Buren 4, Highland 3 (2A Regional Quarterfinals) Van Buren will play Pekin Friday.

Wapello 8, Cardinal 1 (2A Regional Quarterfinals) Wapello will play West Branch Friday.



Baseball:

The Mount Pleasant baseball team will look to right the ship tonight as they host Knoxville for a two-game set this evening at Mapleleaf Athletic Complex.

The Panthers have lost four of their last six and three straight — including a loss earlier this week to Burlington High, 5-4.

Tonight will be Parents Night as the Panthers will recognize the families of their players in between games one and two.

There will be no radio tonight, so you’ll have to head out to Mapleleaf.

The playoffs will begin next Friday for the Panthers — they’ll battle Clear Creek-Amana at 5:00 p.m. at Fairfield.

College Football:

IRVING, Texas – The Iowa State football team was picked to finish third in the Big 12 Preseason Media Poll, announced today by the Big 12 Conference.

Teams were ranked according to media who regularly cover the league.

The Cyclones return eight starters on both sides of the ball from a team that finished 8-5, won a school-record six Big 12 games, played in the Valero Alamo Bowl and was ranked in the top-25 of the final regular season AP poll.

Four Cyclone defensive players – JaQuan Bailey, Ray Lima, Greg Eisworth and Marcel Spears Jr. – were recently named to the Preseason Big 12 Team.

2019 Big 12 Football Media Preseason Poll:

Oklahoma (68) — 761

2. Texas (9) — 696

3. Iowa State — 589

4. TCU — 474

5. Oklahoma State — 460

6. Baylor — 453

7. Texas Tech — 281

8. West Virginia — 241

9. Kansas State — 191

10. Kansas — 89

Iowa State kicks off its season on Aug. 31 vs. UNI.