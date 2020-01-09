Sports, Thursday, January 9th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Prep Wrestling:

The Mount Pleasant grapplers are back on the mats tonight when they travel to Iowa Valley Community High School for a quadrangular.

The Panthers will take on Iowa Valley, North Mahaska and Sigourney tonight.

Wrestling will get underway at 6:00 p.m.

Tonight’s quad will be their lone event this week.

Other wrestling in the area includes:

Fort Madison at Washington

Keokuk at Fairfield

Varsity Triangulars at Mediapolis, New London, Notre Dame and Pekin

College Basketball:

Morgan McCrea had 22 points, including drilling four threes, but it was not enough as the Iowa Wesleyan women’s basketball team fell to Eureka last night 78-55.

An eight point game at the break, Eureka outscored Wesleyan by 16 in the second half to pull away for their eighth win of the season.

Ja’keesha Hawkins had 17 points to lead the Red Devils while Olivia Falls and Ashley Harfst each had double-doubles.

Allie Massner joined McCrea as the only Tigers to reach double figures — she finished with 11 points.

With the loss, the Tiger women are now 1-11 on the year and 1-4 in conference play.

They’ll travel to Greenville this Saturday for a 1:00 p.m. tip.

Meanwhile on the men’s side, Eureka defeated Wesleyan 105-89 in a track meet of a game.

The Tigers had four double digit scorers, Austin Banks,, Alberto Torres , Jake Neubauer and Jett Tjaden but they only shot 38% from the field.

Dakota Bennington had 28 points and 12 boards to lead the way for the Red Devils.

With the loss, Wesleyan is now 4-8 and 1-3 in the SLIAC.

Eureka is now 9-3 and 4-1 in conference play.

On the Division I slate last night, Devon Dotson had 20 points, six assists, five rebounds and three steals, as Kansas crushed Iowa State, 79-53.

David McCormack added 16 points for the Jayhawks while Udoka Azubuike finished with 10.

Rasir Bolton led Iowa State with 12 points while Michael Jacobson had 10.

The Cyclones are now 7-7 and 0-2 in conference play.

Other regional action:

Big Ten Conference:

Indiana 66 Northwestern 62

Illinois 71 Wisconsin 70

Iowa’s Luka Garza has been named to the John R. Wooden Midseason Top 25 lists.

The Los Angeles Athletic Club announced the Top 25 lists for the men’s and women’s basketball awards on Wednesday.

The Wooden Award is the most prestigious individual honor in college basketball, given annually to the top player in the country.

Prep Basketball:

This Friday, Mount Pleasant and Fort Madison will be holding an Athletic Training Equipment drive. Fans are being tasked to bring in gently used equipment to the varsity basketball games. The equipment will remain at the school to help reduce the cost of treatment.

Items that can be donated:

Braces

Crutches

Orthopedic boots

Slings

Splints

They cannot take wheelchairs, walkers and canes.

For more information you can contact Great River Medical Center at 319-768-4191.

The Winfield-Mt. Union School District is hosting Alumni Night on Friday night.

The district will welcomes back all alumni to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the 1995 boys and girls state basketball championships.

The Wolves were the first school in the history of Iowa basketball to have both their boys and girls teams claim state titles in the same season.

Former players, coaches and their families will be honored between the girls and boys varsity basketball games.

The Winfield-Mt. Union boys’ and girls’ basketball teams will be hosting Mediapolis that night for a Southeast Iowa Superconference doubleheader, as well.