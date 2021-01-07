Sports, Thursday, January 7th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Mount Pleasant Wrestling at Sigourney Tonight:

The Mount Pleasant wrestling team will be back on the mat tonight when they travel to Sigourney for a varsity invitational.

Wrestling will get underway tonight at 5:30 p.m. at Sigourney High School.

This is just the second matchup for Anthony Blint’s team after the New Year.

They took part in the Notre Dame invite on January 2nd which saw them battle against Notre Dame, Wilton, Louisa-Muscatine, Pekin and Wapello.

Other area wrestling tonight:

Fairfield at Keokuk

Burlington, Central DeWitt at Muscatine

Mediapolis, Washington at Fort Madison

Van Buren County, WACO at Louisa-Muscatine

Prep Basketball: Light Slate on Thursday:

It’s a light Thursday slate in the Super Conference tonight with just a handful of games in the region tonight before tomorrow’s loaded Friday schedule.

Tonight though, WACO will welcome in Marvion Jackson and the West Burlington Falcons in a a conference clash.

WACO’s boys are just 1-5 this year, looking to right the ship here in the early portion of the second half schedule.

Tipoff at WACO High School is set for 7:30 p.m.

On the girls’ schedule, just one regional game tonight and it will pit Mediapolis up against Wapello at Wapello High School.

The Bullettes come into action tonight with a record of 5-3, they’ve won two of their last three games, including a home win over Wapello on December 22nd, 47-38.

Tip is set for 7:30 p.m.

Iowa’s Garza Named to Wooden Award Midseason Top 25:

Iowa center Luka Garza has been named to the John Wooden Midseason Top 25 list, the award panel has announced.

The award goes to the top player in men’s college basketball each season.

Garza has picked up right where he left off from a season ago averaging 27.5 points, 9.1 rebounds and two blocks per game for the 9-2 Hawkeyes.

Garza and Iowa will be back on the hardwood tonight traveling to College Park to do battle against the Maryland Terrapins (6-5).

Pregame coverage on KILJ-FM is set for 5:00 p.m., while tip is scheduled for 6:00 p.m.

Women’s College Hoops: Clark Once Again Leads Iowa to Win:

Iowa freshman Caitlin Clark has now been named the Freshman of the Week five times, she might be making a case to be the National Player of the Year.

The all-everything youngster poured in 37 points, bagged 11 rebounds and dished out five helpers leading Iowa’s women to a 92-79 win over Minnesota last night.

Monika Czinano chipped in with 19 points and nine rebounds for Iowa.

The Hawkeyes improved to 8-1 overall and are now 4-1 in the Big Ten.

They’ll be in action again Saturday on the road at No. 22 Northwestern.

Tip is set for 6:00 p.m.