Sports, Thursday, January 30th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

College Basketball:

Maddie Williamson (FR/Mt. Pleasant, IA) gave a stellar performance, leading the Tigers with a career-high 26 points adding five steals and seven rebounds, but it was not enough as Iowa Wesleyan fell 81-64, at home against Westminster last night.

Allie Massner (SR/Mediapolis, IA) added 10 points for the Tigers, going 3-4 beyond the arc. Harriet Fowler (SO/Melbourne, Australia) and Kieley Allen (SO/Croydon, Australia) both tallied four assists apiece. Allen also added seven rebounds.

Iowa Wesleyan will be right back at Ruble Arena again this Saturday as they host Spalding University for another conference game.

In efforts to raise awareness for brain cancer, IW will be holding a Gray Out and will be taking pledges again.

The profits will be donated to the EndBrainCancer Initiative.

The women will tip at 1:00 p.m.

Meanwhile, the Tiger men rallied from being down double digits to pull out an 85-79 win over Westminster.

Austin Banks sealed the game down the stretch at the line, shooting 10-for-12 for the game, including going 4-for-4 in the final minute of the game.

Jake Neubauer (SR/Amana, IA) lead the way for the Tigers with 17 points. He also tallied seven rebounds, two steals and two assists. Banks and Alberto Torres (JR/Madrid, Spain) both added 16.

Jarryd Fernandes chipped in with a double-double, going 7-8 from the field, scoring 14 points, and bringing down 13 rebounds.

The men will tip off at home Saturday against Spalding at the conclusion of the women’s game at approximately 3:00 p.m.

Iowa State (9-11 overall, 2-5 Big 12): Baylor (18-1, 7-0) controlled the game in a 67-53 win over the Cyclones. Rasir Bolton led ISU with 19 points while Tyrese Haliburton added 17 points, eight rebounds and three assists.

Northern Iowa (18-3 overall, 7-2 MVC): AJ Green dropped in 27 points for Northern Iowa in a dominant 95-66 win over Missouri State (10-12, 4-5). Austin Phyfe had 17 points and seven rebounds, Trae Berhow and Isaiah Brown scored 16 points and Spencer Haldeman added 12 points.

Drake (15-7 overall, 5-4 MVC): Christian Williams made a game-winning layup to lift Indiana State (12-8, 5-4) to a 58-56 win over Drake. Liam Robbins had 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Bulldogs while Jonah Jackson added 12 points of his own.

The #18 Iowa men’s basketball team is back on the hardwood tonight when they travel to College Park, Maryland to do battle with #15 Maryland.

Iowa is coming off an impressive come-from-behind home victory over Wisconsin, while Maryland is fresh off a thrilling 77-76 road win over Indiana.

The Terrapins are led by senior guard Anthony Cowan Jr., who scores 15.5 points per game.

The matchup of the night, however, might be between two potential NBA players in Maryland forward Jalen Smith and Iowa center Luka Garza.

Smith has been a nightmare on the glass this season, averaging 15 points and 10 boards per game.

Garza is having the best individual season at Iowa since Roy Devyn-Marble — he’s averaging 23 points and 11 rebounds this season.

You can listen to tonight’s game on KILJ-FM beginning at 6:30 p.m. with the Hawkeye Tip-Off Show.

The contest will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Prep Wrestling:

The Mount Pleasant Panther wrestling team will be back on the mat tonight when they travel to Burlington High School for a Southeast Conference double dual.

The Panthers will grapple with New London and Burlington, with wrestling getting underway at 6:00 p.m.

In other Southeast Conference wrestling this evening:

Keokuk, Washington, Williamsburg and Oskaloosa will all wrestle in a quad at Oskaloosa High School beginning at 5:00 p.m.

Centerville, Fort Madison and Kirksville will wrestle in a triangular at Kirksville (Mo.) Middle School at 6:00 p.m.

In the Southeast Iowa Superconference, there are a couple high-profile events tonight, as Louisa-Muscatine, Muscatine and Central DeWitt will tango in a triangular at Central DeWitt High School.

Wrestling will get underway there at 6:00 p.m.

Highland will be at B-G-M Brooklyn for a dual starting at 6:00 p.m.

Prep Basketball:

It’s a super busy night in the Superconference this evening with several teams back in action.

#2 (1A) WACO boys’ will look to keep their perfect season going tonight when they host the Holy Trinity Crusaders.

WACO is fresh off a dominating victory Tuesday night when they took Danville.

Tonight’s game in WACO will tip at 7:30 p.m.

Winfield-Mount Union is back at home tonight entertaining the Ravens of Hillcrest Academy

The Wolves are looking to snap a five-game losing streak.

They fell to Hillcrest Academy earlier this season 59-45 back on December 20th.

They’ll start at 7:30 p.m.

Other games in the Superconference tonight will see

Central Lee vs. Cardinal

Highland vs. Columbus

Louisa-Muscatine vs. Pekin

Lone Tree vs. Wapello

Danville vs. West Burlington

The Mount Pleasant Panther boys’ and girls’ basketball teams are both back on the hardwood tomorrow — their first game of the week.

The girls’ will host Keokuk, while the boys will head south to take on the Chiefs.

The home game for the girls’ tomorrow will be Pack the Gym Night for Salem and Harlan students.

Students are expected to arrive at 6:45 p.m. to sing at the National Anthem at 7:00 p.m.

The boys’ game has huge Southeast Conference implications, as the Panthers look to snap a mini two-game losing skid.

Keokuk comes in 5-1 in Southeast Conference play, while Mount Pleasant is 4-3.

A win for the Panthers brings them within one game of the conference lead with just a handful of games remaining.

You can listen to tomorrow’s game on KILJ-FM with Nathan Bloechl and the coach, Kent Bennett.

Tip-off is set for 7:45 p.m.