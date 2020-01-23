Sports, Thursday, January 23rd

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Prep Basketball:

Several area teams are back in action today after yesterday’s mandated day off. Let’s look at the Superconference which has a loaded Thursday slate.

The Hawks of Central Lee are at Notre Dame tonight in what will the match-up of the night.

Tonight’s date is a makeup from a game originally scheduled for January 17th.

Central Lee’s girls’ team nearly took down #7 Van Buren two nights ago, falling 51-47. They’ll give the Nikes everything they can handle and then some.

The game is being played at Notre Dame High School with the girls’ tipping at 6:00 p.m. with the boys’ to follow at 7:30 p.m.

Other SEISC action tonight sees:

Hillcrest Academy vs. Louisa-Muscatine (girl-boy doubleheader)

In the Southeast Conference, just a couple of games on the Thursday slate with Burlington and Fort Madison playing home-and-homes.

The girls will be Fort Madison, while the boys’ will be Burlington.

This too is a makeup from January 17th.

Prep Wrestling:

Tonight will be a busy night of wrestling in Southeast Iowa as Mount Pleasant travels to Fairfield for a dual.

They’ll begin at 6:30 p.m.

Staying in Southeast Conference action, Washington will entertain Burlington for a home dual.

They too will begin at 6:30 p.m.

The theme for that dual is Cancer Awareness.

Rounding out the conference slate will be Fort Madison, Illini West and Keokuk in a triangular at Keokuk High School.

Wrestling will begin at 6:00 p.m.

Three quadrangulars highlight the Southeast Iowa Superconference wrestling schedule tonight, with Cardinal, Columbus Community-Winfield-Mount Union, Lone Tree and Highland all meeting up at Highland High School.

Louisa-Muscatine, New London, Pekin and Mediapolis will all tango at Mediapolis High School.

Finally, Notre Dame/West Burlington/Danville, Van Buren, Wapello and WACO will grapple at WACO High School.

All of the SEISC quads will begin at 6:00 p.m.

College Basketball:

Allie Massner scored 20 points as Iowa Wesleyan’s women’s basketball team fell to Webster last night 108-74.

Sydney Farrar added 14 points will Maddie Williamson chipped in with 13.

The Tigers fell behind 32-12 after one quarter — a hole too big to climb out of.

Wesleyan is now 2-14 overall and 2-7 in conference action, while the Gorloks improved to 10-6 and 8-1 in conference action.

They’ll be back on the road on Saturday when they travel to take on Principia in a conference bout.

The women will tip at 1:00 p.m.

Meanwhile the men attempted a late second-half comeback but ultimately came up short, falling to Webster 80-75.

Wesleyan fell behind 40-25 after one half, but pulled to within single digits late in the game.

Alex Dentlinger led the Tigers with 24 points, including drilling six threes.

Jake Neubauer added 15 for Wesleyan, who is now 6-10 and 3-6 in conference action.

Webster improved to 8-8 and 7-2 in conference bouts.

The Tiger men will tip at approximately 3:00 p.m., Saturday at Principia.

On the senior circuit last night:

Iowa (14-5 overall, 5-3 Big Ten): Luka Garza scored 28 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and had four blocks for Iowa in an 85-80 win over Rutgers (14-5, 5-3). Joe Wieskamp added 18, Joe Toussaint had 14 and Ryan Kriener finished with 11.

Northern Iowa (16-3 overall, 5-2 MVC): Northern Iowa was upset by Southern Illinois (10-10, 4-3), 68-66. Trae Berhow hit five 3s and had 22 points and nine rebounds for the Panthers, and Austin Phyfe added 16 points and 10 rebounds. AJ Green also had 16 points with five assists in the loss.

Drake (14-6 overall, 4-3 MVC): Drake jumped out to a 20-point lead to take a 73-50 win over Evansville (9-11, 0-7). Liam Robbins scored 16 points and added eight rebounds with three blocks for the Bulldogs. Roman Penn chipped in 14 points, eight assists and six rebounds, and Garrett Sturtz added 10 points and six boards.

College Football:

The Iowa Wesleyan football program has announced Kiefer Price as the assistant head coach and offensive coordinator, effective immediately.

Price had the opportunity to learn from the Air Raid mastermind Hal Mumme while playing at McMurry University in Abilene, Texas.

Price competed for four years at McMurry and was named All-American center his senior year.

After graduating in 2013, Price joined the coaching staff leading the offensive line.

Price comes to Iowa Wesleyan after serving as the offensive line coach at Oklahoma Panhandle State University.

Before OPSU, Price served as an offensive line, tight ends, and full backs coach at Jackson State University.

A native of Copperas Cove, Texas obtained a master’s degree in accounting in 2016 from Texas A&M.

Iowa Athletics Director Gary Barta has been selected as the College Football Playoff Management Committee chairman.

Barta replaces Oregon AD Rob Mullens, who served in the chair the past two seasons. Others that are joining the committee are Wyoming AD Tom Burman, Colorado AD Rick George and former Penn State lineman John Urschel.