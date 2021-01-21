Sports, Thursday, January 21st

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Mount Pleasant Wrestling in Burlington Tonight:

Anthony Blint’s Mount Pleasant wrestling team will be back on the mats tonight when they travel to Burlington High School for a pivotal conference double dual.

Burlington is hosting Mount Pleasant, Fairfield and Washington.

Wrestling tonight at Burlington High School will begin at 5:30 p.m.

JV will also wrestle this evening.

Other wrestling in the area tonight will see:

Keokuk at Fort Madison

Highland, Louisa-Muscatine, New London, WACO at Wapello

Columbus Community/Winfield-Mount Union at Van Buren County

Cardinal, Notre Dame/West Burlington/Danville at Pekin

College Wrestling: UNI’s Teske, Iowa’s Lee Named Wrestlers of the Week

UNI sophomore Brody Teske was named the Big 12 Wrestler of the Week after going 2-0 on the weekend with both wins coming over ranked opponents.

Teske picked up wins over No. 24 Connor Brown of Missouri and No. 7 Alex Mackall of Iowa State.

The win moves Teske to 4-0 on the year and 3-0 in dual bouts. Three of his wins have come against ranked wrestlers.

The Panthers open the home schedule this weekend with a dual against Oklahoma, Sunday at 3 p.m. at the McLeod Center.

And in Iowa City, University of Iowa senior Spencer Lee has been named Big Ten Co-Wrestler of the Week, the conference office announced Tuesday.

Lee shares the award with Minnesota’s Patrick McKee.

Lee, ranked No. 1 at 125 pounds, opened the 2021 season with a first-period fall against Indiana’s 11th-ranked Liam Cronin. Lee led 6-0 before securing the fall in one minute, 21 seconds.

The pin was the 22nd of Lee’s career, his 17th in the first period. He improved to 19-0 all-time at Carver-Hawkeye Arena and extended his winning streak to 24 matches.

College Basketball: UNI-Cornell Canceled, Iowa Back against Indiana:

UNI-Cornell Canceled

UNI and Cornell have mutually agreed to cancel the men’s basketball contest scheduled for Thursday, January 21 at 6:00 pm.

According to UNI officials, issue within the last 36 hours have popped up, which forced the cancel.

Mount Pleasant alum Jordan Magnani was set to square off against UNI as a member of Cornell’s backcourt.

UNI is monitoring their status prior to their Monday night affair with Coe College, which is still expected to be played.

Iowa Men Host Indiana

The No. 4 Iowa men’s basketball team is back on the home floor tonight when they host the Indiana Hoosiers.

Iowa, winners of five straight, enters play tonight 12-2 lead once again by National Player of the Year Candidate Luka Garza.

Indiana is 8-6 this season and 3-4 in the Big Ten, they’re coming off a 81-69 loss to Purdue their last time out.

You can listen to tonight’s game on KILJ-FM.

The Hawkeye Tipoff Show will begin at 7:00 p.m.

NCAA Sets Dates for Men’s NCAA Basketball Tournament:

The NCAA has set the dates for the upcoming men’s basketball tournament.

This year the tournament is scheduled take in place in a “bubble-like atmosphere” in Indiana and will begin on March 18th.

The first-round games have been shifted from Thursday-Friday to Friday-Saturday March 19th and 20th with the second round following on the Sunday and Monday the 21st and 22nd of March.

The Sweet 16 will be played at Banker’s Life Fieldhouse and Hinkle Fieldhouse on the 27th and 28th.

The Elite Eight will then follow on the 29th and 30th.

The Final Four is scheduled to be played at Lucas Oil Stadium on April 3rd.

The 2021 National Championship game will be played on the 5th.