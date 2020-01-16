Sports, Thursday, January 16th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

College Basketball:

The Iowa Wesleyan women’s basketball team picked up a huge 61-56 win last night over MacMurray to pick up their second win of the season.

Sydney Farrar (FR/Charlotte, ME) stepped up big time for the Tigers last night, leading Wesleyan in scoring with 23 points.

Maddie Williamson (FR/Mt. Pleasant, IA) also had an impressive night, adding 17 points and four steals.

Harriet Fowler (SO/Melbourne, Australia) recorded seven assists for the Tigers.

Iowa Wesleyan is at home again this Saturday as they host SLIAC opponent, Fontbonne University.

The women’s game will begin at 1:00 pm and the men’s team will follow.

Speaking of the men’s team, thirteen Tigers scored — led by Jarryd Fernandes’ 17 points as the Tigers picked up a 100-61 victory over MacMurray.

Marvin Saintolien totaled 14 points, including this big three to bury the Highlanders in the second half.

Saintolien Triple

Alberto Torres (JR/Madrid, Spain) added 15 points and seven rebounds while Austin Banks (SR/Apopka, FL) tallied 11 points and 11 assists.

With the win the Tiger men are now 5-8, 2-4 in the conference.

They’ll take on Fontbonne this Saturday at home.

Iowa State (8-8 overall, 1-3 Big 12): Prentiss Nixon and Rasir Bolton scored nine points each, but Iowa State didn’t manage a single player in double figures in a 68-55 loss to Baylor (14-1, 4-0).

Northern Iowa (15-2 overall, 4-1 MVC): AJ Green poured in 29 points to lead Northern Iowa in an 88-78 win over Valparaiso (9-9, 2-3). Isaiah Brown added 16 points and six assists, and Austin Phyfe and Trae Berhow scored 15 points each. Spencer Haldeman scored 11 points off the bench.

Prep Basketball:

The Mount Pleasant boys’ and girls’ basketball teams will be back in action tonight when they take on Fairfield on the road.

The games were originally scheduled for tomorrow but with poor weather forecasted, officials from both schools agreed to avoid it and play this evening.

Rather than being a traditional Southeast Conference home-and-home, they’ll play a boy-girl doubleheader.

The girls’ will tip from Fairfield High School at 6:15 p.m. and the boys’ will follow at 7:45 p.m.

Fairfield will then return the favor later in the year, when they’ll play a double-dip at Mount Pleasant High School.

In the Superconference, New London will take on Danville tonight in a big rivalry contest at New London.

The girls’ will begin play tonight at 6:00 p.m. on KILJ, with the boys to follow at 7:30 p.m.

Tonight’s game is being brought to you by Danville State Savings Bank, Sleepy Hollow and Bob Dodd’s Insurance.

Other games in our area tonight will see:

Sigourney vs. Louisa-Muscatine

Highland vs. Mediapolis

Columbus vs. Pekin

Cardinal vs. Van Buren

WACO vs. West Burlington

Winfield-Mount Union vs. Holy Trinity

Prep Wrestling:

The Mount Pleasant wrestling team is back on the mats tonight for their final home dual of the season when they welcome in the Demons from Washington.

Tonight’s dual will be “Pack the Gym Night” as the Panthers look to take down Washington.

JV will also wrestle tonight at Mount Pleasant, with proceedings getting underway at 6:30 p.m.

Other area wrestling tonight:

Keokuk vs. Burlington

Louisa-Muscatine, Van Buren at Cardinal

Mediapolis, Wapello at Columbus

Pekin, WACO at Lone Tree

Highland, New London at Notre Dame

The latest IAWrestle.com girls’ prep wrestling rankings have also been released, Mount Pleasant is represented by sophomore Abby Blint, who checks in at #9 overall in the 106-pound class.

She is lone area wrestler on the list.

College Track and Field:

The Bethany Lutheran men’s track and field team had four top 10 finishers at the Minnesota Open Saturday, including a Mount Pleasant Panther.

Sophomore Keegan Rich (Mount Pleasant, Iowa) broke his own record for the second-straight meet in the long jump with his second-place jump of 21’8.75″.

He also finished 7th in hurdles and 2nd in the triple jump, with a leap of 43’11.75”.

Rich’s mark stands 36th best in NCAA Division III and is also 40th in the triple jump among DIII competitors.