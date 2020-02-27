Sports, Thursday, February 27th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Notre Dame Ousted:

I’m never one to blame officiating — something I’ve come full circle on, but last night at Pleasant Valley High School was a statistical anomaly I do not think I have ever witnessed before.

Notre Dame did not shoot a single free throw in the entirety of the game — Marquette Catholic 30 — as the Mohawks ousted the Nikes 57-49 in a Class 1A region final to return to the 1A State Tournament.

“It’s hard to win a ball game at this level when you don’t get a game that’s called [well]” Myers said post-game.

“I’m going to be honest. I sugar-coat all the time. I’m not going to sugar-coat it here. I don’t understand how we can get that crew at this level for that magnitude of a game. I was asking them all night to watch the pushing inside, the shoving. No calls. We didn’t shoot one free throw all night and we still had a chance at the very end to get this game. That shows the heart we have” he explained.

Notre Dame started the game hot leading 18-12 at the 6:00 minute mark of the second quarter prompting a Marquette Catholic timeout.

The Mohawks rallied after that stoppage for a 15-2 run to take a 27-20 lead into the break.

Notre Dame saw that deficit swell to 13 in the second half, before catching fire midway through the fourth quarter.

Senior guard Rylie Todd drilled one of her five made threes — good for a team-high 15 points — to shave into the lead, which the Nikes got down to four at the 90-second mark of the 4th quarter.

But after a couple of missed shots and great foul line exploits by Marquette Catholic, it was the Mohawks enjoying the post-game fanfare that comes with a State Tournament bid.

Miranda Peters had a game-high 18 points and 11 rebounds, while her front-court running mate Tori Michel also recorded a double-double with 15 points and 16 rebounds.

Now 23-1, Marquette Catholic will take on Gehlen Catholic in the first round of the Class 1A State Tournament.

Meanwhile, Notre Dame bows out this season with a record of 20-5.

Van Buren Falls:

In 2A last night, ninth-ranked Van Buren fell to #6 West Branch 58-38 as the Bears clinched their spot at the Well.

Bradley commit Sasha Young had 19 points for West Branch, who used a 21-9 run to pull away from Van Buren.

UNI recruit Taryn Scheuermann led all scorers with 20 points for Van Buren, while William Penn commit Madison Bartholomew had six.

The Warriors end their season with a 21-4 ledger.

Girls SEISC All-Conference Teams Announced:

The Southeast Iowa Super Conference has announced their 2019-20 All-Conference teams, here’s a complete look at the North and South Division first teams:

North Division:

Helaina Hillyard, Mediapolis

Mackenzie Springsteen, Mediapolis

Eryka Dickey, Wapello

Holly Massner, Wapello

Emilee Linder, Pekin

Kylee Sanders, L-M

Hailey Sanders, L-M

Farrah Nelson, W-MU

Holley Johnson, Lone Tree

South Division:

Taryn Scheuermann, Van Buren

Isabel Manning, Van Buren

Katy Stephens, Notre Dame

Sydney Marlow, West Burlington

Annaka Harris, West Burlington

Mya Merschman, Central Lee

Layney Loyd, New London

Avery Hopper, Holy Trinity

Isabella Smith, Danville

Madison Bartholomew, Van Buren

North Division POY: Helaina Hillyard, Mediapolis

South Division POY: Isabel Manning, Van Buren

North Division COY: Brandon Brown, Wapello

South Division COY: Jim Myers, Notre Dame

Boys’ Playoffs Continue On:

Looking to tonight’s slate of games, KILJ will once again be busy as we bring you not one, but two high leverage games.

We’ll start in 1A, where John Kuhens will bring you New London and Pekin in a region final from Mediapolis High School.

New London is coming off an upset victory over #2 WACO, 60-52 this Tuesday.

Led by freshman Blaise Porter, the Tigers will look to move on to Saturday’s substate final against either Highland or Springville.

That game will go at 7:00 p.m. at Mediapolis High School, you’ll be able to listen to KILJ-FM and kilj.com.

Meanwhile in 3A, the upset-minded Mount Pleasant Panthers will hope the glass slipper still fits when they take on third-ranked Davenport Assumption in a 3A region semifinal.

Assumption used a strong second half to throttle Fairfield, Monday. Mount Pleasant exacted some playoff revenge on Washington — a team that beat them twice in the regular season — to advance to tonight’s tilt.

The game at Assumption will tip-off at 7:00 p.m. and can be listened to in the Mount Pleasant area on KILJ-AM and kilj.com, with Nathan Bloechl and the coach, Kent Bennett.

Wesley’s Date Announced:

The second annual Iowa Wesleyan “Wesley’s” have officially announced their spring 2020 date.

The Wesley’s will be on April 22nd at the University Chapel on campus.

A reception will begin proceedings at 6:00 p.m., followed up by the 7:00 p.m. ceremony.

You can RSVP for the event online at iwtigers.com or by contacting Director of Athletics Derek Zander at 319-385-6349.

UNI Men Cruise in Conference Blowout:

Just one final in Division I college basketball in-state last night, as Northern Iowa (24-5, 13-4) def. Evansville (9-21, 0-17) — AJ Green had 21 points, and Northern Iowa rolled to an 84-64 win. Trae Berhow added 16 points while Isaiah Brown had 12, Noah Carter added 11 an Austin Phyfe finished with 10.