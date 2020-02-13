Sports, Thursday, February 13th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

College Basketball:

The Iowa Wesleyan women’s basketball team was defeated by Greenville last night 74-55 in a conference matchup.

Allie Massner had 28 points to go along with seven rebounds to lead the Tiger women offensively. Sydney Farrar had three steals, while Maddie Williamson had four assists.

The loss brought Wesleyan to 4-18 and 4-11 in the conference.

Greenville improved to 13-9 and 10-5 in SLIAC play.

Iowa Wesleyan will be back in action this Saturday, as they travel to take on MacMurray.

The women will tip at 1:00 p.m. with the men to follow.

Speaking of Massner, she was able to join the exclusive 1,000 point mark last night with a strong second half.

Of Massner’s 28 points, 20 of which game after recess.

She started the second half 6-for-6 from the field and 4-of-4 from downtown.

Meanwhile the men were defeated 136-119 last night.

Jarryd Fernandes (JR/Sydney, Australia) recorded another double-double tonight, putting in 41 points while bagging 15 rebounds.

Alex Dentlinger (SO/New London, IA) put up 29 points, hitting five threes.

Jake Neubauer (SR/Amana, IA) drained six 3-pointers and totaled 26 points while adding nine assists.

The loss dropped Wesleyan to 8-14 overall and 5-9 in the conference.

Greenville improved their ledger to 12-10 overall and 11-4 in SLIAC play.

The Tiger men will finish off a doubleheader Saturday at MacMurray — tipping at approximately 3:00 p.m.

Division I Hoops:

Iowa State (10-14 overall, 3-8 Big 12) lost to Oklahoma (16-8, 6-5): Oklahoma outscored the Cyclones 50-25 in the second half in taking a 90-61 win. Terrence Lewis had a team-high 17 points for ISU while Solomon Young added 12 and Prentiss Nixon had 10 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Drake (16-10 overall, 6-7 MVC) lost to Missouri State (12-14, 6-7): Drake was blasted by a 97-62 score by Missouri State. Noah Thomas led Drake with 14 points while D.J. Wilkins had 13 and Jonah Jackson added 10.

Northern Iowa (22-3 overall, 11-2 MVC) def. Illinois State (8-17, 3-10): Northern Iowa nabbed another win, taking a 71-63 victory over Illinois State. AJ Green made five 3-pointers and scored 27 points. Trae Berhow added 17 points and 11 rebounds, and Austin Phyfe pitched in 12 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

The Northern Iowa at Drake men’s basketball game scheduled for Saturday, February 29th has been picked up by ESPN2.

The game is scheduled to tip off at 5:00 PM CT.

Prep Basketball:

The Mount Pleasant Panther girls’ basketball team now knows their first round opponent in the Class 4A Regional playoffs.

The Panthers will play host to Fort Madison in Region 5, next Wednesday at 7:00 p.m.

The bottom of the bracket will see Burlington travel to Fairfield.

The winner of Mount Pleasant-Fort Madison will get to take on #1 North Scott on Saturday, February 22nd.

Keokuk will await the winner of Fairfield-Burlington.

The regional championship is set for February 25th at the highest remaining ranked team.

IGHSAU Final Rankings Revealed:

The final IGHSAU Girls’ Basketball rankings were announced last night.

In 1A, Burlington Notre Dame represents the lone area school on the list, the Nikes check in at #11, with a record of 17-4.

In 2A, Mediapolis is up to #7 with a record of 20-1; Van Buren moved up to #9 at 19-3.

It’s still a shame the Girls’ Union paired them both in the same region — meaning only one of them could advance to the State Tournament.

Even more unfortunate is the fact that if they do meet up this playoff cycle, it won’t even be a Regional Final.

In 4A, the Keokuk girls are up to #11 overall, they check in with a record of 16-3.

Playoff Push Begins:

1A girls’ regionals get underway tonight in the area with several schools beginning their playoffs push.

The aforementioned #11 Notre Dame girls’ will welcome in 5-16 WACO for a first round matchup this evening at 7:00 p.m.

On KILJ-FM tonight you can listen to Holy Trinity-New London.

The Crusaders closed their season in a flurry with a record of 12-9, meanwhile New London is 5-16 on the season.

They’ll tip from HTC at 7:00 p.m.; Nathan Bloechl and Kent Bennett will have the call at 6:45 p.m.

Other area games in 1A tonight will see Highland take on Winfield-Mount Union and Hillcrest Academy travel to Lone Tree.

The winners will meet up again for second round play next Tuesday.

College Wrestling:

Iowa wrestling coaches Tom and Terry Brands and Ryan Morningstar have agreed to contract extensions.

The Iowa wrestling staff will remain in Iowa City through 2026, according to this latest extension. The Hawkeyes are 11-0 on the season and ranked No. 1 in the nation.