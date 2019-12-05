Sports, Thursday, December 5th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

College Football:

Three Cyclones were honored as Big 12 All-Conference First Team members on Wednesday, conference officials announced.

Iowa State was represented on the first team by tight end Charlie Kolar, offensive lineman Julian Good-Jones and Greg Eisworth.

Quarterback Brock Purdy, running back Breece Hall, wide receiver Deshaunte Jones, tight end Chase Allen and defensive lineman Ray Lima were all picked to the second team.

Staying in Ames, Iowa State football coach Matt Campbell has agreed to a contract extension through the 2025 season.

Details of Campbell’s contract extension will be released at a later date.

Iowa State closed their season 7-5 and will now await their bowl bid, which are expected to be announced this Sunday.

The football team will play in a bowl game for the third straight year with the opportunity to achieve three eight-win seasons in a row for only the second time in school history.

Meanwhile, Iowa tackle and Mount Vernon alum Tristen Wirfs was the lone representative on the All-Big Ten first team.

Wirfs was also named the Rimington-Pace Offensive Lineman of the Year by the Big Ten Conference, on Wednesday.

Iowa offensive lineman Alaric Jackson was also a third-team selection while Tyler Linderbaum, Ihmir Smith-Marsette and Nate Stanley were honorable mentions.

In FCS action this weekend, Mark Farley’s UNI Panther football team is set to take on the South Dakota State Jackrabbits in the second round of the FCS playoffs.

UNI took care of San Diego last weekend.

SDSU head coach John Stiegelmeier expects to face a motivated Northern Iowa team this weekend.

The Jackrabbits crushed UNI 38-7, just three weeks ago.

“The fact that we won and won handedly riles them up a bit. It might give us a comfort zone. But mark is going to have them playing well. This is their month, we need to feed off the home crowd.”

UNI turned the ball over four times in the loss to the Jackrabbits, earlier this year.

They’ll kickoff in Brookings at 1:00 p.m., this Saturday.

And finally in NAIA football, what a matchup between undefeated in-state teams this weekend will present.

In the NAIA national semifinal it will be undefeated Grand View, led of course by Mount Pleasant alum Pat Canby against #1 Morningside of Sioux City, with a chance to move into the National Championsip.

Canby was named the Defensive Most Outstanding Player of Grand View’s quarterfinal win over College of Idaho.

Kickoff this weekend is set for noon on Saturday.

College Wrestling:

Mark your calendars for December 16th, which is being tabbed by Iowa Wesleyan officials as Dan Gable Night at Ruble Arena.

Gable, a two-time national champion, and Olympic medalist, was the coach of the Iowa Hawkeye wrestling team from 1976 to 1997 where he coached 152 All-Americans and 45 national champions.

From 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. there will be an autograph session with Gable, who will then speak at halftime of the women’s basketball game.

Admission will be $5 per person, children under 5 are free, if a student wears their school or club wrestling shirt and they’ll get in for free.

Prep Basketball:

Light schedule tonight, but there will be a 7th and 8th grade game tonight.

In 7th grade, the boys’ will take on Fort Madison at home, they’ll tip at 4:30 p.m.

Meanwhile in 8th grade, the girls’ will travel to Fort Madison and they too, will begin at 4:30 p.m. tonight.