Sports, Thursday, December 18th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Prep Basketball:

Grant Swanson hit a buzzer beating jumper as the New London Tiger boys’ varsity basketball team clung on to a 59-57 win over Burlington Notre Dame at home last night.

The 6’6’ senior buried the game-winning shot as time expired, scoring his 25th and 26th points of the night to help New London to their second win.

Freshman Blaise Porter added 19 for the Tigers, who led by as much as 11 in the second half.

Notre Dame stayed in the game with the hot shooting of Mitchell Brent who poured in 23 points for the Nikes.

Axel Tjaden and Nick Skerik each had 10 points as well.

New London will host Van Buren at home on Friday.

Other area boys’ results last night:

#6 (1A) WACO 55, Danville 51 Pietro Vannini had 19 points, while senior forward Nik Coble added 14 in the close win for the Warriors, who kept their undefeated start to the season alive. The Warriors are now 6-0, they’ll play at Holy Trinity on Friday.

Holy Trinity 59, Van Buren 49

Mediapolis 52, Louisa-Muscatine 48

West Burlington 77, Central Lee 63

Pella 66, Fairfield 31

Highland 64, Winfield-Mount Union 61 Cole Adamson hit the game winning shot at the horn for the Huskies. Christian Gerot had 24 points to lead the Wolves, who fall to 2-3 on the year. They’ll play at Hillcrest Academy on Friday.



On the girls’ side of things, Notre Dame jumped out to a 21-14 first quarter advantage rolling past New London, 64-38 last night.

Katy Stephens had a team high 16 points for the Nikes in the win.

Layney Loyd led all scorers for New London with 18 points, despite the loss.

New London drops to 2-6 on the season and 2-3 in conference action, while Notre Dame stays undefeated at 5-0.

Other girls’ finals from last night:

#4 Van Buren 60, Holy Trinity 17 The mean machine that is Van Buren just keeps on rolling. Holy Trinity scored just two second half points as Van Buren outscored them 30-2 after the break. Isabel Manning had a game high 23 points to lead Van Buren, who is now 7-1.

#12 Mediapolis 63, Louisa-Muscatine 47 Hallie Mohr pumped in a game high 25 points as Mediapolis improved to 6-1 on the year. They’ll host the Crusaders of Holy Trinity, Saturday.

Winfield-Mount Union 43, Highland 25

Danville 29, WACO 24

West Burlington 73, Central Lee 44

College Basketball:

The Iowa Wesleyan women’s basketball team is back at home tonight as they welcome in American Rivers foe Coe College tonight for a non-conference single header.

The Tigers have dropped three straight games, since notching their first win of the season over Principia on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Their record sits at 1-8.

Meanwhile, Coe enters tonight losers of their last two games, falling to Luther College and Elmhurst. Their record sits at 5-4.

Tonight’s game will tip at Ruble Arena at 6:00 p.m.

College Football:

Former Iowa head football coach Hayden Fry has passed away at the age of 90.

Fry led Iowa for 20 seasons and posted a 143-89-6 overall record and a 96-61-5 mark in Big Ten play.

Fry led the Hawkeyes to three Big Ten championships, three Rose Bowl appearances and 10 AP Top 25 finishes.

Staying in Iowa football, Hawkeye senior kicker Keith Duncan has been named to another All-American Team.

Just days after he and teammates Tristan Wirfs and A.J. Epenesa were named AP All-Americans, the Sporting News announced Duncan asa First-Team All-America choice.

Duncan led the FBS with 29 field goals including the famous game winner over Nebraska.

Iowa will take on USC in the Holiday Bowl a week from Friday in San Diego. Kick-off is slated for 7:00 p.m.