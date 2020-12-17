Sports, Thursday, December 17th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Mount Pleasant’s Lutovsky Official Inks with Nebraska:

Mount Pleasant senior OL made his college commitment official yesterday, putting pen to paper with the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Lutovsky, a 6’6, 310 pound OG, was listed as three-star recruit by recruiting services such as Rivals and 24/7 Sports.

He’s ranked as the No. 13 guard in the country.

A First Team All-State choice this year, Lutovsky also held offers for Nebraska, Georgia, Iowa State and Missouri.

Lutovsky joins a class at Nebraska that features fellow Iowans Seth Malcom of Fremont-Mills and the nation’s top tight end in Lewis Central’s Thomas Fidone.

The class is ranked No. 24 overall for 2021.

Super Conference Boys’ Slate Loaded Tonight:

It will be a fun and competitive Super Conference slate tonight with three area teams getting games in tonight.

Danville (RV) will host Highland, as the Bears hope to continue their undefeated start to the 2020-21 season.

The Bears are coming off a win earlier this week against Holy Trinity. Tonight’s game at Danville High School will tip at 7:30 p.m.

Also in the Super Conference, Notre Dame will travel to Mediapolis.

Both teams are still trying to find their footing this year, the Nikes are just 1-2 while Mediapolis is 0-4.

Other games tonight include:

Wilton at Columbus

Wapello at Wilton (Girls)

Panther Wrestling Team to Host Varsity Double Dual:

The Mount Pleasant Panther wrestling team will host a varsity double dual tonight when they welcome in both Fort Madison and Mid-Prairie.

You can stream tonight’s matches here.

Junior Varsity will wrestle tonight, as well.

Wrestling will get underway at 6:00 p.m.

Other area wrestling tonight will see:

Fairfield, Keokuk, Ottumwa at Washington

Iowa-Michigan Football Cancelled:

The University of Iowa football team will not have a game this week.

Their Saturday night contest against Michigan has been canceled due to COVID problems within the Wolverine program.

The game was part of a new initiative by the Big Ten titled “Champions Week.”

Iowa was slated to host Michigan, Saturday night.

It’s the second game canceled this week for the Big Ten, joining Indiana-Purdue.

Iowa’s Nixon Named B1G DPOY:

Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon has been named the Nagurski-Woodsson Defensive Player of the Year and the Smith-Brown Defensive Lineman of the Year, the conference has announced.

Nixon, a 6’3″, 305-pound junior from Kenosha, Wisconsin finished this year with 5.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one interception and one touchdown, along with 45 total tackles.

Two other Hawkeye defensive lineman were All-Conference choice as well: Chauncey Golston was an All-Big Ten Conference First Team Defense selection from the coaches and media.

Zach VanValkenburg was picked to the second team by both the coaches and media, as well.

Iowa will close their 2020 season with a regular season record of 6-2.