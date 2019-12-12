Sports, Thursday, December 12th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

College Basketball:

The Iowa Wesleyan basketball team fell to 3-5 last night, with an 81-71 loss to Cornell College.

Jarryd Fernandes paced the Tiger offense with 21 points, while Alex Dentlinger poured in 14 points.

The Tigers shot just 34% from the field in the loss, one in which they were out-rebounded 38-25.

Marvin Saintolien provided a spark off the bench for Wesleyan with 12 points.

Wesleyan, however, led by five at halftime before the Cornell went on a huge second half run. The Tigers were outscored 43-28 in the second half.

Cooper Kabela had a game high 23 points for the Rams, while former Mount Pleasant standout Jordan Magnani had nine points, seven rebounds and six assists.

The men’s and women’s basketball teams will be back on the hardwood Saturday, in Louisville, Kentucky against Spalding.

College Football:

Another Thursday, another Thursday college football preview.

Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy looks forward to the chance to play Notre Dame.

The Cyclones and Fighting Irish collide in the Camping World Bowl in Orlando on December 28th.

“Growing up it’s a team I grew up watching, they’re an historic program and to cap out the season against a team like that is going to be real exciting.”

Purdy says the Cyclones knew who they were playing by the time they got to the team meeting.

“Twitter beats everything these days. The vibes were sweet, all the guys were excited and everyone was in a good mood.”

KILJ-AM will have coverage of the contest beginning at 9:00 a.m. Kickoff from Orlando is slated for 11:00 a.m.

Meanwhile, the Northern Iowa Panthers make their 12th appearance in the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs Friday night with a visit to second ranked James Madison.

The Dukes are coming off a 66-21 victory over Monmouth in the second round.

“They’re a very strong football team, that’s why they’re 12-1. It’s like playing North Dakota State, they’re in that bracket of teams.”

That one blemish in the loss column for James Madison was a 20-13 loss to then top-25 ranked West Virginia to open the year.

The weather tomorrow could also be a factor.

Friday night’s forecast for Harrisonburg, Virginia, calls for freezing rain and temperatures in the mid-30s.

UNI shocked the FCS landscape when they defeated South Dakota State last Saturday, 13-10.

And, Iowa Wesleyan Tiger athletics will host a press conference today to announce and introduce the new head football coach of the Tiger Football program.

This event will be held today in the Espy-McCurdy Conference Room of the Howe Student Activity Center on campus this at 11:00 am.

All media, staff, faculty, students, alumni, and members of the community are invited to attend.

Prep Wrestling:

The Mount Pleasant wrestling team is back at home tonight as they welcome in Keokuk.

Tonight’s matchup will begin at 6:30 p.m.

JV will also wrestle tonight.

Per the Southeast Conference webpage, they too, will wrestle at 6:30 p.m.

Middle School Basketball:

In middle school basketball, the Mount Pleasant 7th grade boys’ and 8th grade girls’ will back on the deck tonight.

The 7th grade boys’ will be on the road at Washington for a 4:30 p.m. tip against the Demons.

The 8th grade girls’, then, will welcome in the Demons for a 4:30 p.m. contest at the Mount Pleasant Middle School.

Prep Cross Country:

And, Holy Trinity senior Matt Hellige signed his collegiate Letter of Intent yesterday to run at Mount Mercy University.

An NAIA school in Cedar Rapids, Hellige will run cross country and track and field for the Mustangs.

Hellige, a three-time state qualifier in cross country for the Crusaders and a two-time state track qualifier for Fort Madison, ended his senior year in style from a cross country perspective, finishing 3rd in the SEI Super Conference meet.

He also was a medalist at the 1A State Track Meet last year, placing 5th in the 3200m run.