Sports, Thursday, April 2nd

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

NCAA Extends Recruiting Moratorium:

The NCAA has extended the current recruiting dead period to May 31st.

On March 13, two days after the NBA suspended its season, the NCAA announced that it would institute a recruiting dead period through at least April 15.

The statement from the NCAA, yesterday: “The Division I Council Coordinator Committee and Division II Administrative Committee extended the recruiting dead period through May 31. The committees will continue to be guided by experts to determine whether the date needs to be extended.”

College coaches may not meet face-to-face with college-bound student-athletes or their parents during the dead period.

Only writing, calling, texting, direct messaging, emailing, Skype, FaceTime, Zoom, etc. communication are permissible at this time.

Garza named Wooden All-American:

Iowa’s Luka Garza picked up yet another All-American honor yesterday, when the junior center was named a John R. Wooden All-American.

Garza is joined by Kansa’s Udoka Azubuike and Devon Dotson, Marquette’s Markus Howard, San Diego State’s Malachi Flynn, Dayton’s Obi Toppin, Michigan State’s Cassius Winston and Myles Powell of Seton Hall.

Winston was the lone returning Wooden Award All-American.

Voting took place from March 16-23, 2020.

As insisted upon by Coach Wooden at the Award’s creation 44 years ago, all players were certified by their universities as meeting or exceeding the criteria of the John R. Wooden Award.

The 44th annual presentation of the John R. Wooden Award to the men’s most outstanding college basketball player will take place Tuesday, April 7.

Drake Hooper to Transfer:

Drake’s Antonio Pilipovic has reportedly entered the transfer portal with one year of eligibility remaining.

The Cologne, Germany native played in 33 games this past season, averaging 2.7 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 10.7 minutes per game.

Pilipovic is a graduate transfer with immediate eligibility.

Transfer plans for the 6’7’ forward were not mentioned yet.

NFL Votes to Expand Postseason:

The National Football League owners have voted to expand the postseason by two teams, beginning in the 2020 season.

The total playoff teams will expand from 12 to 14, adding two wild card teams with one each from the AFC and NFC.

Wild Card weekend for the 2020 season will have a trio of games on both January 9th and January 10th, 2021.