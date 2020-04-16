Sports, Thursday, April 16th

Wesleyan Announces Honor Athlete, Athlete of the Year Candidates:

Iowa Wesleyan Athletics have announced both their Honor Athlete and Athlete of the Year candidates as a part of their Virtual Wesley’s.

In order to be nominated for the Honor Athlete of the Year, student-athletes must be a junior or senior, have a 3.5 cumulative GPA or higher and show involvement or leadership in events or organizations.

The nominees on the men’s side include:

Austin Ferguson

Jake Neubauer

Elijah Perez

Marco Ventura

Ryan Hutchinson

The nominees on the women’s side are:

Jenna Murphy

Kayla Ford

Lida Landre

Morgan Christner

Allie Massner

The men’s and women’s Athlete of the Year award consists of student-athletes who have received All-Conference recognition or is projected to be an All-Conference recipient in 2019-20 and must exemplify outstanding character.

The women’s nominees are:

Allie Massner

Morgan McCrea

Lida Landre

Sierra Howardson

Teresa Diez Dorta

Morgan Christner

And for the men:

Carlos Lopez

Francisco Saldana

Jaheem Hampton

Jarryd Fernandes

Sebastian Armenta

The awards will be announced next Thursday on Iowa Wesleyan’s Facebook page.

Carton Finds New Home:

Former Iowa Mr. Basketball DJ Carton has committed to transfer to Marquette.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound former five-star point guard played 20 games at Ohio State this past season, averaging 10.4 points, 3.0 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game.

The former Bettendorf star then decided to sit out the rest of the season and announced his transfer following the year.

Under current transfer rules, Carton will need to sit next season and have three years of remaining eligibility.

UNI Announces Two Signings:

The UNI men’s basketball team has signed George Mason University transfer Goanar Mar and Dowling Catholic’s Drew Daniel during the 2020 spring signing period.

The newest members of the Panther family will join a talented recruiting class consisting of Bowen Born, Nate Heise and Tytan Anderson.

Goanar Mar joins the Panthers via George Mason University where the 6-7 forward played three years.

He started every game for the Patriots as a freshman averaging 10.9 PPG, 4.4 RPG and shot 35 percent from beyond the arc.

Mar played in 19 games as a sophomore due to injury and competed in 31 games as a junior.

He played prep basketball for DeLaSalle High School in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Drew Daniel is a 6-6 Dowling Catholic High School product from West Des Moines, Iowa.

Daniel led the Maroons to back to back State Tournament appearances in 2019 and 2020.

He was named a Second Team All CIML forward after averaging 8.7 PPG and 5.8 RPG while shooting 37 percent from beyond the three point arc.

Four Clones, One Hawkeye Named to NFF Honor Society:

Four Iowa State football players made the 2020 National Football Foundation Hampshire Honor Society, announced today by the NFF.

Seniors Collin Olson, Ray Lima, Steve Wirtel and Connor Greene represented Iowa State in this year’s membership.

Student-athletes to make the team must have completed their eligibility and have maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.2 throughout their career.

Meanwhile, Iowa’s Nate Stanley was named to the list.

Stanley, a native of Menomonie, Wisconsin, carried a 3.56 GPA, earning a human physiology degree. He was named Academic All-Big Ten for the third year and was an honorable mention All-Big Ten (coaches) selection in 2019.