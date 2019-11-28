Sports, Thanksgiving!, November 28th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Prep Cross Country:

The Mount Pleasant Panther boys’ and girls’ cross country teams’ held their 2019 end of season banquet earlier this week and their award winners have been announced.

Starting with the boys:

Panther Award — Nathan McWilliams

Most Improved — Luke Ryon

Most Valuable Runner — Logan White

Newcomer of the Year — Logan Lee

And with the girls:

Panther Award — Kendall Dascher

Most Improved — Abby Blint

Most Valuable Runner — Abby Ryon

Newcomer of the Year — Belle Meador

The Panther boys’ were coached this year by Mitch Anderson, while the girls’ were led by Lyle Murray.

Abby Ryon signed her letter of intent to run with the University of Iowa, just two weeks ago.

College Football:

Nebraska needs a win to go bowling as the Huskers prepare for a Black Friday game against 19th ranked Iowa.

The Hawkeyes will be in search of their fifth straight win in the series.

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost believes he can’t get caught up in records heading into tomorrow’s contest.

“I have to be focused on doing the best possible job this weekend. Iowa is no different than the teams that have been getting the better of Nebraska lately — and that’s what we’re trying to fix.” Frost explained.

Frost also said the Huskers must do a better job at the line of scrimmage tomorrow.

In the last four meetings the Hawkeyes have averaged 249 yards on the ground.

“I think our guys are stronger than a year ago, that being said they run a ton of wide-zone on us last year and we just need to do a better job this year.”

Friday’s game will kick-off at 1:30 p.m. with pre-game coverage beginning here on KILJ at 11:30 a.m.

Meanwhile, Iowa State closes out the regular season with a visit to Kansas State on Saturday.

Both teams are 7-4 on the season.

“It’s a huge challenge for our football team, a good Kansas State team that’s led by some very talented football players. It’ll be a big challenge for us” head coach Matt Campbell explained.

The Cyclones are playing much better in the fourth quarter over their last handful of contests, something Campbell said he’s been noticing.

“The one thing it says about our fight is that we’ll play hard for four quarters, and that’s become the standard for our program. Our kids have done a great job of that.”

The Clones and Wildcats will kick-off at 6:00 p.m. Saturday night.

College Wrestling:

Iowa is the new No. 1 ranked team in the latest NWCA Coaches Poll while Nebraska is ranked No. 2.

The Hawkeyes received 13 of the possible 14 first-place votes in the latest poll, after dispatching Iowa State 29-6 on Sunday, as well.

Following Nebraska is Penn State, then Arizona State and Virginia Tech round out the top-5.

Northern Iowa is ranked #16.