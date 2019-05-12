SPORTS SUNDAY MAY 12TH

Mount Pleasant High School’s girls tennis team won four singles matches and one in doubles to knock off Maharishi, 5-3, in the first round of the Class 1A Region 4 team tennis tournament at Fairfield Saturday. The Panthers advance to Monday’s quarterfinal round against Fairfield at Fairfield. The Trojans advanced with a 5-0 win over Albia. Mount Pleasant’s singles wins came from Erin Zihlman at No. 1; Hallie Sandeen at No. 2; Sierra Barton at No. 5; and Olivia Larson at No. 6. Sierra Barton and Olivia Larson clinched the team victory when they defeated Mohanraj and Sharma, 6-3, 7-6 (7-4), at No. 3 doubles.

The fourth-ranked (Class 1A) Notre Dame-West Burlington boys soccer team won the Southeast Iowa Super Conference boy’s soccer Tournament title Saturday afternoon on their own field. The Nikes fell behind on an own goal, then rallied in the second half to defeat Holy Trinity, 2-1, in the SEI Superconference tournament championship match. Sturgis Thornton scored both of ND-WB’s goals in the second half to secure the win.