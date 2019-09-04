Sports, September 4th, 2019

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

High School Football:

It’s a short list — perhaps just one deep — of the young men who caught a touchdown, ran for a touchdown and passed for a touchdown in week one of the Iowa High School football season last week.

Well, WACO’s Nik Coble is one of them.

Coble, a quarterback, running back, wide receiver, tight end or weapon as head coach Chad Edeker told KILJ, showed why he is one of the area’s best players after leading WACO to a huge week one win over North Shelby, 48-38.

The southpaw gunslinger threw for 121 yards, ran for 151 more and added 23 through the air totaling six touchdowns in the victory.

This week WACO will lock horns with Janesville who will thrashed Central Elkader 62-8 last week.

Friday’s game will kick-off at 7:00 p.m. at WACO High School.

Week one proved tough for the Central Lee Hawk football team, but head coach Nick Ehret isn’t feeling down.

The Hawks dropped their week one matchup to Fort Madison, 17-0 but believes their offensive mistakes are correctable as they head into a week two date with Mediapolis.

Senior quarterback Evan Pohren threw for 54 yards in the loss, completing 11 passes, while Bryce Finney caught 4 passes for 21 yards.

Central Lee will take on Mediapolis this Friday at Mediapolis.

Kick-off is set for 7:00 p.m.

Wesleyan Officially Announces Robert Powell:

Iowa Wesleyan Tiger wrestling has their guy.

Yesterday the institution officially named Robert Powell as the man who will be in charge of building, quite literally from the ground up, the men’s and women’s wrestling teams at Iowa Wesleyan.

The program, idle for about 50 years, will begin as an independent without conference affiliation in the winter of 2020.

His first step?

Recruiting talented athletes as well as talented students.

“I’m very excited to get on the trail. Today is my first official day on campus. I’ve actually been here in Mount Pleasant since last Sunday. I already have my recruiting schedule mapped out though the months of September and October. I’m ready to get out and get the name of Iowa Wesleyan on the map” Powell explained.

Powell began his coaching career as a volunteer assistant at Maysville High School in Zanesville, OH. He was also a volunteer assistant at Muskingum University for two years.

He went on to become the head coach at Willard High School in Willard, OH from 2014-16. After that, he became a volunteer assistant at the high school he graduated from, Kenston High School, in Chagrin Falls, OH from 2016-17.

He also served as a graduate assistant and New England College from 2017-19 where he was highly involved in the recruiting efforts for the program.

Prep Cross Country:

Winfield Mount-Union boys finished 5th, while the girls featured a 19th place finisher at yesterday’s Hillcrest Academy — formerly known as Iowa Mennonite School — Cross Country invite.

Brody Barton finished 16th on the boys side of things with a time 19:41.27 for Winfield. WACO’s Jonah Egli was a 15th place finisher, he ran 19:37.11.

Avery Maeder was the top finisher for Winfield girls’, finishing 19th in a time of 26:30.29. WACO’s Grace Conwell finished 24th with a time of 27:38.40.