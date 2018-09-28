Sports September 28th, 2018

Mt Pleasant Cross Country ran at Washington yesterday. In the varsity boy’s meet Mt Pleasant ran very well. Dalton Moyle was the top overall runner with a time of 18:05 (first individual win), Thad Brooks was 5th at 19:37, Drake Snavely in 6th at 19:38, Logan White in 7th at 19:50, Nick McCormick in 8th at 19:56, and Dakota Triska in 9th at 19:59. Panthers finished 6 out of the top 10 runners and finished 1st in the team standings with 27 points. In the varsity girl’s meet Panthers again had a strong performance. Maggie Jennings finished 2nd at 22:10, Cristina Carthey was 3rd at 22:25, Claire Holtkamp in 4th at 22:50, Kendall Dascher in 7th at 23:32, and Abby Blint in 9th at 23:26. Panthers finished 5 out of the top 10 and finished in 1st in the team standings with 25 points. Cody Mertens and Abby Ryon did not run because tomorrow they will be running in a meet at Wartburg College.

In the Middle School race Mt Pleasant girls finished 2nd on the 2 mile course and had 3 top 10 finishers. Audrey Lord was 5th, Belle Meador was 7th, and Elsie Lange was 8th. Rounding out the top 5 MP finishers were Natalie McCormick in 12th and Addison Bentler in 13th. The Middle School Boys was 3rd in their race. Top finisher was Ben Carthey in 6th, then Owen Vansickel in 13th, Tyler Johnson in 18th, Will Robertson in 21st and Coleman Mowery in 22nd.

Danville-New London Cross Country captured the boys and girls team titles in the Winfield-Mt Union Invitational yesterday. Alexander Julian finished in 2nd place at 17:20 in the boy’s race to lift the team to the 1st place finish with 37 points. The Bears had 5 runners in the top 15. In the girl’s race Danville-New London had the top 2 individuals with Addison Parrott finishing first at 19:13 and Lexi Brown in second at 19:14. The girls team finished in first in the team standings with 27 points. Mediapolis was second with 60 points, Allison Renfro finished in 3rd individually at 20:32.

Mt Pleasant 8th grade volleyball played at Aldo Leopold yesterday. In the “A” match Panthers won in 2 sets 21-13/21-10, top server was Ella McNamee who was 12-14 for 12 points. In the “B” match the teams split with Aldo Leopold winning the first 22-20 and Mt Pleasant winning the second 21-7, top server was Chloe Bolin who was 13-13 for 12 points. In the “C” match Mt Pleasant won in 2 sets 21-11/21-15, top server was Serenity Hudson who was 6-7 for 6 points.

Sports scheduled for Mt Pleasant Community Schools

Friday: Varsity football vs Keokuk 7:30pm, freshman game has been cancelled

Saturday: JV volleyball playing an invitational at Burlington High 9am

To add to the excitement of Friday night lights and the home football game, Mt. Pleasant will be hosting a Heroes Night tonight! Units of the Iowa Army National Guard, Henry County Sheriff, Mt. Pleasant Fire and Rescue, Henry County Health Center, and the Mt. Pleasant Police Department will have vehicles on display during the game. This game is to honor all community members who protect and serve us each and every day. These heroes will also have the opportunity to be on the field or sidelines during warm ups to interact with the players and coaches. The festivities will conclude when the heroes line up for the National Anthem as the Panthers take the field in preparation for the game. To take part in this, you are asked to be at the five-yard line by 7:15 p.m. Following the pre-game ceremonies there will be limited reserved seating for all heroes to enjoy the game. Any questions about the event can be emailed to Sergeant First Class Jason Wesely at jason.r.wesely.mil@mail.mil or call 319-430-3233.

Other Week 6 area games of interest:

Fairfield at Fort Madison

Washington at Solon

South Tama County at Pella

Clear Creek-Amana at Clinton

Albia at Central Lee

Mediapolis at Columbus Community

Waco at HLV Victor

Winfield-Mt Union at New London (Homecoming)

College football this weekend:

-Iowa Wesleyan returns home after their 3 game road trip. They host Crown College at the Mapleleaf Athletic Complex on Saturday, kickoff is noon and we will be broadcasting the game live on 105.5fm and online at kilj.com.

-Iowa State looks to build off their first win of the season traveling to Fort Worth Texas to play conference foe TCU, kickoff is 6pm and pregame coverage begins at 4pm on 1130am KILJ and kilj.com.

-Iowa Hawkeyes have their bye week, they will be back in action next week for their first road game of the season at Minnesota.