Sports September 24th, 2018

Mt Pleasant football traveled to Fairfield to play the Trojans on Friday. In the Freshman game Fairfield won 16-8. In the varsity game the Panthers on their first drive went for it on 4th down but were called inches short. The Trojans took that momentum and scored on a goal line direct snap by Tristan Waugh. Mt Pleasant would get their first score on a 66 yard touchdown throw by Zach Beason to Chase Lamm. The Trojans struck back with a 37 yard field goal to lead 10-7. Panther offense would score again just before halftime on a Beason goal line keeper. Fairfield had a chance to kick another field goal with seconds left in the half but the kick was wide right so at halftime Mt Pleasant lead 14-10. In the 3rd quarter Beason found Tucker Johnson on a quick slant and Tucker took it 79 yards to the house to put Mt Pleasant up 21-10. Panthers then scored two goal line touchdown runs with Levi Puig to go up 35-10. In the final minute Fairfield pushed for another touchdown to give us the final score of 35-17. Zach Beason was 15/24 for 267 yards with 2 TDs and he ran for 116 yards with 1 touchdown. Chase Lamm had 6 catches for 115 yards with a touchdown and Tucker Johnson had 2 catches for 82 yards and a touchdown. Our Kent Bennett Player of the Game wasn’t just 1 individual this week it was the entire offensive line of Tristan Scovel, Garrett Maddy, Drake Fox, Henry Lutovsky, and Keegan Kohorst.

Other area games of interest:

Clear Creek Amana stays undefeated 37-7 over Iowa City Liberty

Pella over Knoxville 57-0

Washington 28-6 over Keokuk

Solon beat Fort Madison 49-6

Louisa-Muscatine 20-0 over West Burlington

Mediapolis beats Wapello 34-7

HLV Victor 72-WMU 22

Mid Prairie over Central Lee 56-21

New London 81 over Tri County 8

Waco wins at Lone Tree 49-38

Mount Pleasant played in a tournament at Burlington High School on Saturday and the Panthers struggled dropping all 4 matches. They fell in 2 sets in all 4 matches to Burlington, Galesburg, Davis County, and Fairfield.

Sports scheduled for Mt Pleasant Community Schools

Monday: 8th grade volleyball at Fort Madison, 7th grade hosting Fort Madison 4:30pm

JV Football vs Fairfield at Mapleleaf 6pm

Tuesday: MS/JV/Varsity Cross Country running an invitational in Washington 4:30pm

8th grade football at Fairfield, 7th grade hosting Fairfield 4:30pm

8th grade volleyball hosting Keokuk, 7th grade at Keokuk 4:30pm

Freshman/JV/Varsity volleyball at Fairfield 5:45pm/7:30pm

Thursday: 8th grade volleyball at Aldo Leopold, 7th grade hosting Aldo Leopold 4:30pm

Friday: Varsity football vs Keokuk 7:30pm, freshman game has been cancelled

Saturday: JV volleyball playing an invitational at Burlington High 9am

Holy Trinity Catholic came out almost unscathed as the Crusaders went 3-0 Saturday at Southeastern Community College to win the Southeast Iowa Superconference tourney. HTC rolled past Iowa Mennonite Schools 25-10, 25-12, West Burlington 25-18, 25-11, and Van Buren 25-10, 25-20. The Crusaders drew IMS and when that match was decided, Freesmeier had notched her 900th win of her career

Iowa Wesleyan football made the long drive to play Minnesota-Morris on Saturday. Cougars scored in the 1st quarter to lead 6-0 but neither team would score again until the 4th quarter. Tigers scored on a 1 yard goal line touchdown by Stafford Lewis to take the lead 7-6, their first time leading a game this season. Cougars would strike back late in the quarter to win 13-7. Demarcus Collins was 13/30 for 142 yards and ran for 55 yards. Stafford Lewis ran for 41 yards with a score and the top receiver was Tanner Holder with 3 catches for 45 yards. Jaiya Garcia was the leader on defense with 8 total tackles. Tigers fall to 0-4 on the season but return this week to play Crown College.

Iowa hosted #18 Wisconsin on Saturday night and it was another classic in Kinnick. At halftime it was tied 7-7 with the Hawkeyes scoring on a 20 yard touchdown pass from Nathan Stanley to Noah Fant. In the 3rd quarter Iowa kicked a 24 yard field goal from Miguel Recinos, and a goal line pass to Fant again to lead 17-14 over the Badgers. Through the whole 4th it stayed that score until the final minute. With 57 seconds left Wisconsin scored and then got the ball back on an interception and scored again to give us the final score of 28-17. Nathan Stanley was 14/23 for 256 yards with 2 TDs and 1 INT. Ivory-Kelly Martin ran for 72 yards, and TJ Hockenson had 3 catches for 125 yards. This is the first loss on the year for Iowa, their record is now 3-1 and will look to rebound next week at Minnesota, the Hawkeyes have their bye week this week.

Iowa State hosted Akron on Saturday, Cyclones were looking to win their first game of the season. At halftime it was a little closer than the Cyclones would have liked only leading 17-10. Heading into the 4th the Zips only trailed 17-13 but Iowa State would pull away with 3 field goals in the 4th quarter to win 26-13. Zeb Noland went 26-34 for 233 yards with 1 TD. David Montgomery ran for 107 yards with a touchdown and Hakeem Butler was the leading receiver with 6 catches for 88 yards and a touchdown. Iowa State is now 1-2 on the season and this week travel to Fort Worth Texas to play the TCU Horned Frogs.

Iowa Wesleyan men’s soccer hosted Olivet College on Saturday and the Tigers lost the game 5-3. The scores for Iowa Wesleyan came from Rogerio Rodrigues who scored twice and Fabian Arvizu. Tigers had 19 shots, 10 were on goal. Their record is now 2-6-1 on the season and today will play at Monmouth College.

Iowa Wesleyan Volleyball played a pair of matches on Saturday on the road in Elsah Illinois. Their first match was with Spalding and the Tigers won in 4 sets (25-22/25-20/15-20), Lida Landree lead in kills with 15 and Jenna Murphy had 29 digs. In the second match the Tigers fell to the Webster Gorloks in 3 sets (25-14/25-9/25-19). Allegra Collette had 6 kills to lead the team and Jenna Murphy had 16 digs. The Tigers are now 3-10 on the season.

Iowa Wesleyan Women’s Golf plays their first tournament of the season, today is first day of the SLIAC Championship taking place in Jacksonville Illinois.