Sports, Saturday, September 5th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Mount Pleasant Falls, Other Area Scores:

Mount Pleasant fell behind 21-0, rallied back to tie it at 21-21 seconds into the third quarter, only to see Tipton outscore them 26-7 over the final 24 minutes, as Tipton took down Mount Pleasant 47-28 last night in a non-district matchup at Tipton High School.

Tipton quarterback Peyton Elijah had two long rushing scores and Levi Daniels took the game over in the fourth quarter as Tipton avoided their first 0-2 to start to a season since 2011.

Mount Pleasant quarterback Jack Johnson had two touchdowns through the air, both to Brevin Wilson.

The first tied the game at 21 on the opening drive of the third quarter.

The second cut the lead in half at 35-28 after Wilson lept over a Tipton corner, stiff-armed another to ground en route a 68-yard score.

Mount Pleasant had a chance to tie the game up at 35 in the 4th quarter with a just a shade under eight minutes remaining, but Tipton’s defense stiffened and forced the Panthers to punt from their own end zone.

Minutes later Tipton had a 41-28 lead.

Jack Johnson was then intercepted — the first turnover of the year for the Panthers — swelling the Tipton lead, and final, to 47-28.

The Panthers were seeking their first 2-0 start since the 2017.

Mount Pleasant, now 1-1, will take on Fairfield on the road next Friday.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m., coverage on KILJ-FM will begin at 7:00 p.m.

Other area games last night:

West Burlington/Notre Dame 42, Fairfield 14 Trojans fall to 1-1.

Mediapolis 34, Wapello 24 Mediapolis has now won seven consecutive over Wapello.

Fort Madison 28, Centerville 12 Bloodhounds improve to 2-0

Sigourney-Keota 48, LaPorte City 14

New London 50, WACO 10 New London now 2-0, as they explode for the forty-point win. WACO falls to 1-1.

Van Buren 40, Central lee 21 Van Buren forced six Central Lee turnovers.

Montezuma 73, Winfield-Mount Union 32

Davenport North 40, Burlington 7

Washington 33, Solon 18 Demons improve to 2-0.



Wesleyan Football Spring Schedule Released:

The Upper Midwest Athletic Conference (UMAC) has just announced the 2021 spring schedule for Iowa Wesleyan football.

UMAC football member institutions plan to compete under a modified divisional model with a four-game regular-season schedule over a six-week period with a tentative final championship crossover weekend. The North Division will feature College of St. Scholastica, Crown College, Martin Luther College, University of Minnesota Morris, and the University of Northwestern with all teams participating in a single-round robin schedule with two home and two away games each.

The South Division includes Greenville University, Iowa Wesleyan University, and Westminster College with all three teams participating in a double-round robin schedule with one home and one away game against each divisional member.

The regular season football schedule is slated to begin the weekend of March 26-27 and conclude April 30-May 1.

The conference tentatively plans to host a final weekend at a neutral site, should institutional policies allow, where the top three seeds from each division would compete against each other. The No. 1 North vs. No. 1 South game would determine the conference champion.

Here’s Wesleyan’s official spring schedule:

April 3rd: Iowa Wesleyan at Greenville

April 10th: Iowa Wesleyan vs. Westminster

April 24th: Iowa Wesleyan vs. Greenville

May 1: Iowa Wesleyan at Westminster

MLB Scoreboard (9/4):

Minnesota 2 Detroit 0 — 7 inn (Game 1)

Minnesota 3 Detroit 2 — 8 inn (Game 2)

Toronto 8 Boston 7 — 7 inn (Game 1)

Boston 3 Toronto 2 — 7 inn (Game 2)

Atlanta 7 Washington 1 — 7 inn (Game 1)

Washington 10 Atlanta 9 — 7 inn (Game 2)

New York Yankees 6 Baltimore 5 — 7 inn (Game 1)

Baltimore 6 New York Yankees 3 — 7 inn (Game 2)

Cincinnati 4 Pittsburgh 2

Tampa Bay 5 Miami 4

Milwaukee 7 Cleveland 1

Philadelphia 5 New York Mets 3

Pittsburgh 4 Chicago Cubs 3

Chicago White Sox 7 Kansas City 4

Chicago Cubs 4 St. Louis 1

Seattle 6 Texas 1

San Diego 7 Oakland 0