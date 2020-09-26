Sports, Saturday, September 26th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

New London Rolls Past Winfield, Other Area Scores:

New London recorded four touchdowns by sophomore quarterback Blaise Porter as the Tigers rolled to a 38-0 win last night over Winfield-Mount Union, encapsulating a homecoming weekend.

New London jumped out to an 8-0 lead after one quarter and never looked back.

Porter ran for touchdowns of 17, 56, and 27 yards, while throwing for a 27-yard score to cap off the New London scoring.

The win improved the Tigers to 4-1, while Winfield-Mount Union fell to 3-2.

New London is set to take on Tri-County next weekend at home, meanwhile, Winfield-Mount Union will do battle with English Valleys.

Kickoff for both games is set for 7:00 p.m.

Other area and regional games last night included:

Fort Madison 55, Burlington 7 The Bloodhounds scored the final 48 points of the game for their first win at Burlington since 1966.

Williamsburg 24, Mid-Prairie 8

Louisa-Muscatine 43, Van Buren County 12

Wapello 49, Columbus 7

Sigourney-Keota 49, Pekin 0

Washington 68, Fairfield 20

Mediapolis 44, Cardinal 8

Of course the big news in the area is the cancellation of Mount Pleasant-Keokuk.

The cancellation from the district comes with an abundance of caution due to potential COVID-19 exposures and/or positive test results.