Sports, Saturday, October 31st

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

All Trick, No Treat: New London Axed by Janesville

Carson Pariseau totaled seven scores — four rushing, two receiving and one on a punt return — as the unranked Janesville Wildcats bludgeoned New London last night 66-22 in an 8-Player Round of 16 matchup at Janesville High School last night.

Pariseau scored the first points of the game on Janesville’s opening possession, a 43-yard score that opened the floodgates — the Wildcats never trailed.

From there, Janesville suffocated Blaise Porter and the high-powered New London offense.

The Tigers broke through in the mid-stages of the second quarter after sophomore tailback Boden Pickle broke loose for a 47-yard rushing score to cut the Janesville advantage down to 22-6.

However the Wildcats would punch back.

Janesville scored the games next 22 points to take a 44-6 lead into the early parts of the third quarter — with running clock enforced, New London was out of answers.

New London ends their season with a record of 7-2, while Janesville improved to 9-1.

The Tigers will take on No. 1 Don Bosco next Friday in the Round of 8.

Other 8-Man scores from last night:

Remsen St. Mary’s 53, Harris-Lake Park 13

Audubon 28, Newell-Fonda 6

CAM 62, Lamoni 6

Easton Valley 55, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 0

Montezuma 56, BGM-Brooklyn 14

In 1A, Mediapolis saw their season come to a close with a 32-20 loss at Waterloo Columbus Catholic.

The Bulldogs pulled within 26-20 in the 3rd Quarter, but the Sailors pulled away with the games final tally.

Mediapolis ends their season 7-3.

Other 1A finals from last night:

OABCIG 41, Western Christian 14

West Sioux 36, Emmetsburg 15

Southeast Valley 34, Denver 7

Van Meter 49, Pella Christian 23

Sigourney-Keota 35, Beckman Catholic 14 S-K advances to take on Waterloo Columbus Catholic



Blint Races Well in 2020 3A State Meet:

Mount Pleasant junior Abby Blint, making her first every trip to the State Cross Country Meet finished 43rd in the Girls’ 3A Race Friday afternoon.

@AbbyBlint finishes 43rd for a great finish to a strong junior season. pic.twitter.com/Riq8vA9hbe — MP Girls T&F and XC (@MPCHS_Girls_TF) October 30, 2020

Congrats to Abby and her head coach Lyle Murray on a great season.

Class 1 and 2A will run today at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge.

The Danville-New London boys’ are Class 2A’s top-ranked program heading to race day, while the Bears’ Addison Parrott is one of 2A Girls’ premier runners.

Cyclones Prep for Kansas

(Via Associated Press)

Iowa State learned in an opening home loss to Louisiana-Lafayette that you can’t overlook anybody in college football.

Especially in such a bizarre season as this one.

Maybe that’s why Cyclones coach Matt Campbell made winless Kansas sound like the best of Clemson and Alabama rolled into one this week.

No. 23 Iowa State may be a massive favorite as it heads to Lawrence to take on the bumbling Jayhawks, but Campbell isn’t about to let his players — or anyone else — believe that it will be a walk-over in Memorial Stadium.

While the Cyclones (3-2, 3-1 Big 12)) bounced back from that opening loss to reel off three straight wins, including one over Oklahoma, before a competitive loss to sixth-ranked Oklahoma State last weekend, the Jayhawks (0-5, 0-4) have struggled to find anything to feel good about in a season that began with a loss to Coastal Carolina and hasn’t gotten much better.

It hasn’t helped that the Jayhawks have been missing several players to injuries and COVID-19 diagnoses; they were down to their third-string punter last weekend.

It also was their first game since All-Big 12 running back Pooka Williams decided to opt out of the remainder of the season to spend time with ailing family in Louisiana.

This morning’s game will begin at 11:00 a.m. on KILJ-AM — with pre-game coverage beginning at 9:00 a.m.

Hawks Look to Rebound:

(Via Associated Press)

Kirk Ferentz’s best Iowa teams tend to improve by the week, which means the Hawkeyes better get going if they want to be a factor in the Big Ten West.

The timetable is accelerated this season because of the conference’s shortened schedule. Ferentz is looking for his team to make a big jump at home against Northwestern on Saturday after its season-opening loss at Purdue.

Northwestern comes to Iowa City off a 43-3 win over Maryland and looking much improved following a three-win season in 2019. The Wildcats’ offense has a polished quarterback in Peyton Ramsey and a rushing attack that generated 325 yards in the season opener against the Terrapins.

The Wildcats’ defense surrendered just 74 yards over nine series after Maryland finished its first possession with a field goal.

Newly minted Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras was mostly solid in his first career start, overcoming a slow start against Purdue to throw for 265 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions.

He’ll need to better against Northwestern to come away with a victory this afternoon.

This afternoon’s game will kick at 2:30 p.m., coverage on KILJ-FM will begin at 12:30 p.m.