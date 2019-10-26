Sports, Saturday, October 26th

Prep Football:

Like every sporting event at the high school level. One team gets to win, the other has to lose.

That’s the only summation needed for last night’s Class 3A District 6 finale between the Mount Pleasant Panthers and the Washington Demons.

At the end of the night, both teams combined for well over 1,000 yards of offense — 1,106, to be exact — and 63 first downs, but was the Demons with the final knockout punch, fittingly by star quarterback Luke Turner to hold off the Panthers, 64-61.

Turner intercepted the Panthers are the game’s final snap to seal the lead just moments after he gave it to them on a short rushing touchdown.

To say that Turner was the star of the show for the Demons would be an understatement. The senior quarterback ran 31 times for 362 yards, while throwing for 125 yards and two more scores.

He was simply uncontainable.

Mount Pleasant, however, slugged back and forth.

This game was literal representation of Rocky vs. Drago in Rocky IV.

The Panthers found themselves down two scores multiple times and rallied back to take late leads, only to see Turner do his thing again and again.

Logan Bass was similarly unstoppable for Mount Pleasant.

Bass chewed up 196 on a 38 carry workload and four more touchdowns.

Brody Bender was 19-of-31 for 351 yards and four touchdowns, a fitting end to what was magical senior season for the first-year varsity starter.

All told, this game really doesn’t need much explaining — it was simply an all-time classic, between two storied rivals and two teams fighting tooth and nail to secure a playoff bid.

The Panthers end their season 6-3, 17th in RPI, and will miss out on the playoffs for the 10th straight season.

The Mount Pleasant football team has now been officially eliminated from playoff contention. The Panthers finish 17th in Class 3A, microscopic percentage points away from the final Wild Card berth, which went to Oskaloosa. #iahsfb — Nathan Bloechl (@NathanBloechl) October 26, 2019

Washington has qualified for the post-season and finish 13th in RPI.

Congratulations on a great year to head coach Shawn Striegel and the rest of the Panther football staff.

A season to be proud of, for sure.

In 1A the Mediapolis Bulldogs are district champions!

The Bulldogs defeated previously unbeaten Sigourney-Keota 28-6 to secure an automatic bid into the Class 1A playoff field.

They finish their season 15th in RPI, just one spot ahead of Sigourney-Keota, who despite finishing 16th will miss the playoffs with a lower ranked district champion stealing a AQ bid.

In 8-man, the defending state champion New London Tigers are flying high into the post-season. The Tigers put up a whopping 94 points on Montezuma to climb into the playoff field.

New London is IN, as the 15th ranked team based on RPI in 8-man. But, I don't think anyone is excited about having to face the defending state champions after hanging 94 on Montezuma tonight. H-L-V finishes 11th in RPI and earned the AQ as district champs. #iahsfb — Nathan Bloechl (@NathanBloechl) October 26, 2019

Congrats to Mediapolis and New London on their post-season qualification! We look forward to following the Bulldogs and Tigers and their post-season exploits through the month of November!

The full list of qualifiers and RPI finishers can be found HERE.

College Football:

The Iowa Wesleyan Tiger football team will look to get into the win column today as they welcome in MacMurray.

Kick-off at Mapleleaf is set for 1:00 p.m.