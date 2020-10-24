Sports, Saturday, October 24th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Panthers Have No Answers for Markham as North Scott Rolls:

North Scott senior quarterback Carter Markham rushed for four touchdowns and threw for another, racking up 278 yards on the ground in the process as the Lancers outscored Mount Pleasant 39-6 in the second half for a 58-26 victory, last night.

For one half at least, Markham was out-dueled by Panther quarterback Jack Johnson.

Johnson helped guide the Panthers to a 20-19 halftime lead, behind 14-for-17 passing for 268 yards and three touchdowns.

Out of halftime, however, the Panther offense turned the ball over three times — including two Johnson interceptions, which helped aid the Lancer fury.

North Scott, who was off last week due to COVID-19 concerns with Burlington, shook off the rust in the third quarter on an opening-drive field goal.

They would not relinquish the lead the rest of the way.

The loss closed the Panther season at 4-4, while North Scott improved to 5-1.

The Lancers will play in next Friday’s Sweet Sixteen.

Other 3A programs of note from yesterday:

Washington 47. , Keokuk 6

Grinnell 35, Fort Madison 0

Meanwhile in Class 1A, Mediapolis jumped out to a 14-0 lead and never looked back as the Bulldogs held on for a 20-13 win over West Branch last night.

The Bulldog defense held West Branch quarterback Gavin Hierseman to just 18-for-35 passing and one interception, as Mediapolis rallied for a trip the Class 1A Sweet Sixteen. they;play Friday night.

Mediapolis upped their record to 6-3.

Also in 1A, it was Sigourney-Keota all over Cardinal, 48-7

And in 8-player, Blaise Porter proved to be a tricky cover, as the quarterback steamrolled English Valleys, leading New London to a 50-19 win, last night.

It’s the third time in as many games that New London has beaten English Valleys, dating back to 2015.

They’ll play in Friday’s Sweet Sixteen.

We’ll have that game for you on KILJ-FM.

Iowa and Iowa State Both in Action:

Both the Cylcones and Hawkeyes will be back in action tonight the Clones look to keep stacking success, while Iowa looks to start their season on the right foot.

The Clones are on the road at T-Boone Pickens Stadium against Oklahoma State, while Iowa will be on the road at Purdue, who announced Friday that super star WR Rondale Moore will not play.

Both games will kickoff at 2:30 p.m., with coverage on KILJ-FM and AM.