Sports, Saturday, October 18th

Prep Football:

The Mount Pleasant Panther offense got five touchdowns from Logan Bass as they cruised past the Fort Madison Bloodhounds last night, 35-10.

Bass was an absolute unchained beast last night racking up 164 yards on just 21 touches and the five scores.

Jack Johnson also finished with 100-plus yards, finishing with 106 in total on 16 carries.

The job was easy last night for senior quarterback Brody Bender who finished with 59 yards passing, completing 5-of-14 passes on the evening in a brisk wind.

Rylan Seberg led the Panthers with 22 receiving yards on the night.

When it was all said and done the Panthers racked up 337 yards of offense holding Fort Madison to just 179 yards.

69 of those yards came in the game’s waning moments, when Bloodhound running back Diego Lozano hauled in check-down and took it the end-zone.

Lozano totaled 102 total yards on 12 touches for the Bloodhounds.

Fort Madison quarterback Will Larson was intercepted twice in the loss, both by ball-hawking junior Brevin Wilson.

Wilson is up to six interceptions on the year, tops in the district.

He’s turned into quite the playmaker for the Panther defense.

Junior wide receiver Chase Williamson was a menace in the return game, as well, last night. Williamson totaled two returns for 55 yards apiece.

The win for Mount Pleasant last night means that their final tilt will be a do-or-die matchup with the Demons of Washington High.

The winner of that game is more than likely a wild card in the Class 3A playoff field, with Solon locking up district title honors.

Next Friday’s matchup will kick at 7:30 p.m. at Washington High School.

Individual Stats

Passing:

Brody Bender — 5-of-14, 59 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT

Rushing:

Logan Bass — 21 carries, 164 yards, 5 TD

Jack Johnson — 16 carries, 103 yards

Klayton Kleinkopf — 1 carry, 4 yards

Receiving:

Rylan Seberg — 1 catch, 22 yards

Jack Johnson — 1 catch, 20 yards

Brevin Wilson — 1 catch, 10 yards

Chase Williamson — 1 catch, 8 yards

Other area games of note tonight:

Solon 42, Keokuk 0

Washington 71, Fairfield 6

Mediapolis 48, Van Buren 6

Central Lee 28, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 21

New London 68, Iowa Valley 32

Lone Tree 36, WACO 20

Winfield-Mount Union at HLV

College Football:

The Iowa Wesleyan Tigers will have today off as they enter their bye week. The Tigers are 0-6 on the season.

Next week, Wesleyan will welcome in MacMurray College for a 1:00 p.m. kick at Mapleleaf Athletic Complex.

The Iowa Hawkeyes are back in action this morning at Kinnick Stadium as they host the Purdue Boilermakers.

Kick-off is set for 11:00 a.m., with coverage on KILJ-FM beginning at 9:00 a.m.

Meanwhile, Iowa State is on the road again for Big 12 matchup with the Texas Tech Red Raiders. The Clones have won two straight conference tilts.

That game will kick-off from the beautiful Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock at 11:00 a.m.

Coverage will be on our AM dial at 9:00 a.m.