Sports, Saturday, November 7th

Written by Nathan Bloechl on November 7, 2020

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com 

Iowa High School Football Playoffs Final Four Matchups Set After Wild Elite Eight:

The Iowa High School Football Playoffs have been narrowed down to just four teams per class now after last night’s wild set of games.

Here’s a look at the full scoreboard in every class:

8-Player

Remsen, St. Mary’s 42, Audubon 27

Fremont-Mills 30, CAM 28

Don Bosco 42, Janesville 12

Montezuma 62, Easton Valley 35

Class A 

St. Albert 24, Logan-Magnolia 0

Grundy Center 20, West Hancock 14

Regina 32, Wapsie Valley 27

Saint Ansgar 49, MFL-Mar Mac 14

Class 1A

OABCIG 63, West Sioux 14

South Central Calhoun 26, Southeast Valley 6

Van Meter 33, Underwood 14

Sigourney-Keota 35, Columbus Catholic 32

Class 2A 

Central Lyon 34, West Lyon 14

PCM 21, West Marshall 20

Camanche 34, West Liberty 20

Waukon 24, Solon 8

Class 3A

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 23, Webster City 14

Harlan 21, Lewis Central 14

Cedar Rapids Xavier 21, Grinnell 7

North Scott 24, West Delaware 21

Class 4A 

Pleasant Valley 38, Iowa City West 24

Southeast Polk 48, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 0

Ankeny 28, Waukee 7

Dowling auto-advanced after COVID-19 issues with West Des Moines Valley

Semifinals Schedule Released:

Thursday, Nov. 12

Eight-Player

9:00—Remsen St. Mary’s vs. Montezuma

12:30—Don Bosco vs. Fremont-Mills,

Class 3A

4:00—Harlan vs. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley

7:30— Cedar Rapids Xavier vs. North Scott

Friday, Nov. 13

Class A

9:00—Saint Ansgar vs. Regina

12:30—Grundy Center vs. Council Bluffs St. Albert

Class 4A

4:00—Southeast Polk vs. Pleasant Valley

7:30—Ankeny vs. Dowling Catholic

Saturday, Nov. 14

Class 1A

9:00—Van Meter vs. South Central Calhoun

12:30—OABCIG vs. Sigourney-Keota

Class 2A

4:00—Central Lyon/George-Little Rock vs. Camanche

7:30—Waukon vs. PCM

Hawks, Clones Back On the Gridiron:

Iowa will look for win #1, while Iowa State will look aim to stay hot as both the Hawkeyes and Cyclones are back at home tonight.

The Hawks will take on Michigan State on KILJ-FM with kickoff set for 11:00 a.m. and pre-game coverage at 9:00 a.m.

Meanwhile, Iowa State will play tonight against Baylor at home, with kickoff slated for 6:00 p.m.

Pregame coverage is set for 4:00 p.m. on KILJ-AM.