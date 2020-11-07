Sports, Saturday, November 7th

Sports, Saturday, November 7thWritten by Nathan Bloechl on November 7, 2020
By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com
Iowa High School Football Playoffs Final Four Matchups Set After Wild Elite Eight:
The Iowa High School Football Playoffs have been narrowed down to just four teams per class now after last night’s wild set of games.
Here’s a look at the full scoreboard in every class:
8-Player
Remsen, St. Mary’s 42, Audubon 27
Fremont-Mills 30, CAM 28
Don Bosco 42, Janesville 12
Montezuma 62, Easton Valley 35
Class A
St. Albert 24, Logan-Magnolia 0
Grundy Center 20, West Hancock 14
Regina 32, Wapsie Valley 27
Saint Ansgar 49, MFL-Mar Mac 14
Class 1A
OABCIG 63, West Sioux 14
South Central Calhoun 26, Southeast Valley 6
Van Meter 33, Underwood 14
Sigourney-Keota 35, Columbus Catholic 32
Class 2A
Central Lyon 34, West Lyon 14
PCM 21, West Marshall 20
Camanche 34, West Liberty 20
Waukon 24, Solon 8
Class 3A
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 23, Webster City 14
Harlan 21, Lewis Central 14
Cedar Rapids Xavier 21, Grinnell 7
North Scott 24, West Delaware 21
Class 4A
Pleasant Valley 38, Iowa City West 24
Southeast Polk 48, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 0
Ankeny 28, Waukee 7
Dowling auto-advanced after COVID-19 issues with West Des Moines Valley
Semifinals Schedule Released:
Thursday, Nov. 12
Eight-Player
9:00—Remsen St. Mary’s vs. Montezuma
12:30—Don Bosco vs. Fremont-Mills,
Class 3A
4:00—Harlan vs. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
7:30— Cedar Rapids Xavier vs. North Scott
Friday, Nov. 13
Class A
9:00—Saint Ansgar vs. Regina
12:30—Grundy Center vs. Council Bluffs St. Albert
Class 4A
4:00—Southeast Polk vs. Pleasant Valley
7:30—Ankeny vs. Dowling Catholic
Saturday, Nov. 14
Class 1A
9:00—Van Meter vs. South Central Calhoun
12:30—OABCIG vs. Sigourney-Keota
Class 2A
4:00—Central Lyon/George-Little Rock vs. Camanche
7:30—Waukon vs. PCM
Hawks, Clones Back On the Gridiron:
Iowa will look for win #1, while Iowa State will look aim to stay hot as both the Hawkeyes and Cyclones are back at home tonight.
The Hawks will take on Michigan State on KILJ-FM with kickoff set for 11:00 a.m. and pre-game coverage at 9:00 a.m.
Meanwhile, Iowa State will play tonight against Baylor at home, with kickoff slated for 6:00 p.m.
Pregame coverage is set for 4:00 p.m. on KILJ-AM.