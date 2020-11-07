Sports, Saturday, November 7th

Saturday, Nov. 14

Class 1A

9:00—Van Meter vs. South Central Calhoun

12:30—OABCIG vs. Sigourney-Keota

Class 2A

4:00—Central Lyon/George-Little Rock vs. Camanche

7:30—Waukon vs. PCM

Hawks, Clones Back On the Gridiron:

Iowa will look for win #1, while Iowa State will look aim to stay hot as both the Hawkeyes and Cyclones are back at home tonight.

The Hawks will take on Michigan State on KILJ-FM with kickoff set for 11:00 a.m. and pre-game coverage at 9:00 a.m.

Meanwhile, Iowa State will play tonight against Baylor at home, with kickoff slated for 6:00 p.m.

Pregame coverage is set for 4:00 p.m. on KILJ-AM.