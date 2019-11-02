Sports, Saturday, November 2nd

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Prep Football:

The top-ranked Don Bosco Dons looked everything like a team ready to compete for a state title — and then some — last night in the first round of the 8-man playoffs.

The Dons jumped out a 30-6 first quarter lead and never looked back defeating state champion New London, 72-12 in Gilbertville last night.

New London answered a quick five-play opening series touchdown drive by Don Bosco on the ensuing kick-off when senior tailback Shea Summerfield returned it 75-yards to make the score 8-6.

It was the closest New London would get the remainder of the night.

A week after going off for eight touchdowns, Summerfield couldn’t find his footing as the Dons keyed in on the senior star.

It was clear from the word go that Don Bosco head coach Colby Yoder would not let Summerfield beat them.

Don Bosco’s offense when it got going full-steam last night was something you could only marvel at.

As Coach said on the broadcast, it’s not so much that New London was bad — Don Bosco was just that good.

But, Mark McSorely’s group never gave up, they never stopped clawing and most importantly they held their heads high.

They weren’t expected to be there in the first place.

Graduating the talent they did, the Tigers made the playoffs this year in the face of adversity.

Quarterback Marcel Lopez added the second score late in the fourth quarter for New London, who finishes their season with a record of 7-3.

Don Bosco improved to 10-0 and will now take on Easton Valley, who defeated Gladbrook-Reinbeck 55-6.

In other area action, H-L-V, district mates with New London, is moving on to the quarterfinal round.

The Warriors knocked off the Midland Eagles 28-22 and will play Turkey Valley next Friday night.

#10 Mediapolis fell in a heart-breaker to Iowa City Regina 23-19 in Mediapolis.

Iowa City Regina will battle West Branch next Friday.

Meanwhile, in Class 3A District 6, it was Solon over Iowa City Liberty and Western Dubuque over Washington.

Solon will host Pella next Friday.

Prep Cross Country:

Today is the day!

It’s the 2019 State Cross Country Meet in Fort Dodge.

Mount Pleasant’s lone qualifier Abby Ryon is set up for a huge day.

Ryon is currently ranked #7 in Class 3A and is the second-highest ranked senior only behind Center Point-Urbana’s Adrianna Katcher — whom she raced against last Thursday at state qualifying in Solon.

Ainsley Erzen, a sophomore from Carlisle, is ranked number one in 3A, followed up Katcher, Megan Sterbenz of Dallas Center-Grimes, Kiki Connell of Charles City and Gabby Moran of Dubuque Wahlert.

Ryon ran 19:01.7 for second place last week.

She was also a state meet competitor last season, for Mount Pleasant. Ryon finished 21st overall last year, running 19:55.6.

Ryon, and the rest of the Class 3A field, will run this Saturday at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course on Saturday, November 2nd at 12:00 p.m.

The 3A awards ceremony will be at 1:20 p.m.

There will also be several other area runners competing at the state meet today:

Danville-New London’s boys’ team finished 3rd in Williamsburg, qualifying as a team to the State Meet. They’ll run at 1:30 p.m., November 2nd in Fort Dodge.

Holy Trinity senior Matt Hellige (17:31.01)

Van Buren’s Jonah Heckenburg (17:59.14)

Winfield-Mount Union’s Brody Barton (18:06.21)

WACO’s Jonah Egli (18:08.17)

Danville-New London’s Addison Parrott (19:39)

1A Girls’ will race at 2:00 p.m., while 1A Boys’ will run at 2:30 p.m.

The 1A awards ceremony will then take place at 3:00 p.m.

Admission to the race is $10.

Parking is free today at these locations:

Fort Dodge Senior High School: 819 North 25th Street

Fort Dodge Middle School: 800 North 32nd Street

Fort Dodge Aquatic Center: 1111 North 32nd Street

Harlan Rogers Sports Complex: 1628 Nelson Avenue

College Football:

The Iowa Wesleyan Tigers are back in action today when they take on College of Saint Scholastica in Duluth, Minnesota.

Kick-off from the way north is set for 12:00 p.m.

Check out iwtigers.com for information on how to stream the contest.

Iowa and Iowa State are off for the weekend.