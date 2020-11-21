Sports, Saturday, November 21st

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

State Football Wraps Up, Ankeny Rolls:

Ankeny outscored Southeast Polk 21-0 after halftime as the Hawks rolled to a 42-14 win over the Rams in the Class 4A State Championship in Cedar Falls, last night.

Ankeny rushed for five touchdowns, two apiece by Jase Bauer and Iowa recruit Arland Bruce and one more by Colin Kadolph.

Bruce added seven catches for 58 yards through the air — to go along with a score — as Ankeny pulled away and fast.

Southeast Polk quarterback Jaxon Dailey was intercepted three times in the loss for Southeast Polk, but did provide the lone scores for the Rams.

Ankeny closes their season with a record of 11-1, while Southeast Polk concludes at 10-1.

Other scores from last night saw:

Class 1A

OABCIG 33, Van Meter 26

Class 2A

Waukon 28, Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 14

Improved Run Game to Carry Hawkeyes into Happy Valley:

(via Associated Press)

As Iowa gets set for this afternoon’s tilt against Penn State, the offense seems to be clicking at the right time.

Two new starters on the offensive line have helped the Hawkeyes run the ball better the last two weeks.

Cody Ince has taken over for Kyler Schott at left guard and Mark Kallenberger for Coy Cronk at right tackle. Schott and Cronk are both injured.

The Hawkeyes have averaged 231 yards on the ground the last two games after going for just 77 against Northwestern on Oct. 31.

Penn State has allowed an average of 134 yards, and 3.6 per carry, in its last two games.

The Nittany Lions are 0-4 on the season and have been dealing with major COVID issues — Penn State had 39 false positives just this week alone, but have received the all clear for this afternoon’s tilt.

Kickoff from Beaver Stadium is set for 2:30 p.m., airtime on KILJ-FM is set for 12:30 p.m. with the Hawkeye Tailgate Show.

Iowa State Announces Game Times for Two Games:

Iowa State men’s basketball has announced start times for their first two games and the date of their game with Iowa.

The Cyclones will open the year on November 29th against Arkansas-Pine Bluff at noon.

Their second game against South Dakota State — on December 2nd — is set for 6:00 p.m. tipoff.

Meanwhile, the Iowa-Iowa State game will be played in Iowa City on December 11th.

No game time has been set for that contest.