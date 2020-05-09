Sports, Saturday, May 9th

Hawkeyes To Honor Seniors Virtually;

The University of Iowa Athletics Department will honor its senior student-athletes during a week-long Senior Week beginning Sunday.

All Senior Week content will be scheduled on Instagram accounts operated by the University of Iowa Athletics Department and University of Iowa Student-Athlete Academic Services.

Here are the daily themes:

Sunday, May 10 — Coaches “Kick Start” the week with a message to senior student-athletes.

Motivational Monday, May 11 — Messages from your favorite former Hawkeyes.

Support Staff Tuesday, May 12 — Athletics support staff members have a message for seniors.

Wallpaper Wednesday, May 13 — Seniors are invited to use a Hawkeye-themed interactive wallpaper on their personal accounts.

Throwback Thursday, May 14 — Guess the Hawkeye senior from their baby picture.

Future Friday, May 15 — Seniors reveal the next steps in their journey, whether that is an internship, graduate school, full-time job, travel, or something they are excited about this summer. They will post plans on their personal pages.

Bonus Friday Feature — “Hawkeye Events Live with Seniors.” Tune in to watch Laura VandeBerg catch up with senior Hawkeyes.

Saturday, May 16 — “Always a Hawkeye” video. A compilation video of our seniors with a sendoff on what would have been Commencement Day.

Again, all content can be found on the Hawkeyes Instagram page.

ISU T&F Announces 13 Returnees Next Year:

The Iowa State track and field program will be welcoming back many senior student-athletes for the 2021 outdoor season through the NCAA’s waiver program due to the worldwide outbreak of COVID-19.

They include:

Addison DeHaven – Distance

Eric Foltgantz – Sprints/Hurdles

Scott Fuchs – Throws

Edwin Kurgat – Distance

Festus Lagat – Middle Distance

Daniel Nixon – Middle Distance

Vlad Pavlenko – Throws

Leonel Perez – Middle Distance

Bailey Righi – Throws

Roshon Roomes – Middle Distance

David Too – Distance

Mason Weh – Sprints/Hurdles

ISU track was postponed and then cancelled, following the Big 12 Championships on February 28th.

The Clones finished as Big 12 Champions following indoor results.

Tampa Corner Decommits From Hawks:

Tampa, Florida cornerback Jordan Oladokun has announced his decommitment from the Class of 2021 at the University of Iowa.

Oladukon committed to the Hawkeyes just over three weeks ago, before flipping course early Friday morning.

Oladukon orignally chose Iowa over a top seven that also included Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, Maryland, Penn State and Pittsburgh.

Oladukon is ranked No. 69 in the country at cornerback and No. 118 in Florida.

His future intentions are unknown at this time.