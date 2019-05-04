SPORTS SATURDAY MAY 4TH, 2019

The Iowa Wesleyan softball team fell in the 1st round Friday at the SLIAC Conference Tournament being held in Fulton, Mo. at Westminster University. Greenville handed the Tigers a 4-2 loss, the Tigers play their next game today at 1 pm against Spalding University in the double elimination format, KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will have the game on live. If the Tigers win they play at 3 pm today to try and stay alive, a win then would mean they must win two games Sunday to advance to the NCAA division III national tournament.

Mt. Pleasant Girls Golf at Centerville saw Washington win with a 351 score, Mt Pleasant was runner up with a 377, host school Centerville shot 389. Anni Liechty shot 86, Elli Liechty shot 89, Michal Wohlleber shot 100 and Ryann Davidson had a 102. M.P. plays at Keokuk Thursday.

Mt. Pleasant boys’ golf team won a triangular at Washington with a 161 total, Jake Moffett and Bailey Shelledy shot 39’s, Brevin Wilson carded a 41, Rhett Zeglen and Trace White shot 42’s, Reece Kempker had a 50. Medalist was Washington’s Brock Sobaski with 38. MPHS will play at Washington again Tuesday at the Southeast Conference meet.

Mt. Pleasant Panther lineman Clayton Loving signed his letter of intent to play football at Buena Vista University.