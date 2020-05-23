Sports, Saturday, May 23rd

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

IGHSAU Reveals Truncated Postseason Softball Schedule:

Just days after announcing that prep sports in Iowa are back on this summer, the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union has revealed the 2020 postseason play dates for all classes.

Class 1A and 2A begin their playoff action on July 13th while 3A and 4A get underway on July 15th.

The 2020 State Tournament will open on July 27th and conclude July 31st — all at Harlan Rogers Park in Fort Dodge.

Here’s the full round-by-round breakdown:

Monday, July 13 – 1A/2A Regionals

Wednesday, July 15 – 1A/2A/3A Regionals

Thursday, July 16 – 4A/5A Regionals

Friday, July 17 – 1A/2A/3A Regionals

Saturday, July 18 – 4A/5A Regionals

Monday, July 20 – 1A/2A/3A Regional Finals

Tuesday, July 21 – 4A/5A Regional Finals

Monday, July 27-Friday, July 31 – State Softball Tournament at Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge

Big Ten Finally Postpones Football Media Days:

Following discussions with their member universities, the Big Ten Conference announced yesterday that the 2020 Big Ten Football Media Days and Kickoff Luncheon scheduled to take place July 22-23 in Chicago will not be held as scheduled.

The conference is postponing in order to ensure the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans, partners and media.

The Conference will continue to monitor developing information and continue to consult with medical experts to determine the appropriate dates and format for our annual event.

The NCAA is still moving forward with plans to resume activity for football and men’s and women’s basketball in July and have hopes to play a full season this fall.

Iowa State’s Mitchell Transferring to Temple:

Once ballyhooed quarterback recruit Re-Al Mitchell has announced his intentions to leave the Iowa State Cyclone football team to take his talents to Philadelphia — enrolling to play at Temple University.

Mitchell starred as a prep at suburban San Jose national power St. John Bosco High School.

His high school career was so decorated, Mitchell was subject to a Netflix documentary chronicling his senior season.

However, things just did not work for the right-handed signal-caller in Ames.

Mitchell struggled to see action while watching classmate Brock Purdy ascend into stardom.

Mitchell tallied 11 carries for 100 yards and one score last year in backup role.

Out of high school, Mitchell chose Iowa State over schools from nearly every Power-5 conference in America, including Utah, Arizona, South Carolina and Kansas State.

He will sit out this season and maintain two years of eligibility beginning in the 2021 season.