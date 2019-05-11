Sports: Saturday, May 11th, 2019

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

State Qualifying Track:

Girls’ sprint med team of Lamm/Lamm/VanTiger/Cristoforo qualify!

Abby Ryon wins with 3000m run to qualify!

Lexi Magnani and Ashley Brumbaugh are both headed to state in the shot put.

Sam Beatty qualifies for state in the High Jump.

Rylan Seberg qualifies in the Long Jump.

Boys and Girls 4×800 both qualify.

Cody Mertens qualifies in the 3200m run.

Boys and Girls Shuttle Hurdle Relay both move on.

Alyssa Striegel won the shot put, she’ll qualify for state.

Riley McQuiggin was second in the shot, moving on to state.

Both boys’ and girls’ DMR teams are moving on to state.

Chase Lamm won the boys’ 110m HH’s. The senior advances to the Blue Oval.

Jacob Stukerjurgen won the 800m run, he’s on to Des Moines next week.

400 IH’s: Maggie Cristoforo and Lamm both qualify.

1500: Abby Ryon sweeps both the 1500m run, 3000m run.

Boys’ 4×100 advances with a 2nd place finish.

Girls’ Golf:

Mount Pleasant shot a 220 and got 2nd at the Washington Triangular.

Washington was first with a 200.

Burlington shot a 273.

Melody Miller shot a 49 to lead the Panthers.

Michal Wohlleber carded a 55 for Mount Pleasant. Ryann Davidson a 57, Grace Sheets had a 59.

Mount Pleasant will be back in action Monday, for the Southeast Conference Meet in Keokuk.

Boys’ Tennis:

Mount Pleasant Panther boys’ tennis finishes second at the district tennis meet today in Fairfield.

They’ll battle Burlington-ND tomorrow at 10 a.m in prelim sub-state in Mount Pleasant.

The winner of that will advance to sub-state on May 19th.

Also, two Mount Pleasant athletes are heading to the 2019 State Tennis Tournament.

This afternoon juniors Corbin Broeker and Jaxon Hoyle punched their tickets to to the State Tennis tournament by picking up a doubles semifinal victory in Fairfield.

The duo will battle Fort Madison in the finals later this afternoon (Friday), but per Athletic Director Scott Lamm, their spot at the State Tennis tournament was clinched with the semifinal victory.

Congrats to both young men on a great showing today!

Saturday Schedule:

Girls’ tennis: Varsity Regionals (at Fairfield) — 9:00 a.m.

Boys’ tennis: versus West Burlington-Notre Dame (at East Lake Park) — 10:00 a.m.

Girls’ soccer: tournament versus Columbus Junction, Northeast, West Liberty (at West Liberty High School) — 10:00 a.m.

Boys’ soccer: tournament versus Independence, Cedar Valley Christian (at Independence) — 10:00 a.m.