Sports, Saturday, March 7th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Prep Basketball:

Two state champions were crowned and three more will today at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on the final day of the 2020 Girls Basketball State Tournament.

Beginning in Class 3A, Ella Skinner had 19 points, nine rebounds and four steals to lead Sioux City Bishop Heelan to a state championship in a 53-46 victory over North Polk.

Katie Cooke added 13 points, and Katelyn Stanley had 10 points, eight rebounds, six steals and four assists.

Jaedon Murphy topped North Polk with 17 points and 15 rebounds.

In 5A, Johnston capped off their dream postseason run with an upset over top-ranked and top-seeded Waukee, 69-65.

The victory propelled the Dragons to their first ever girl’s basketball state title.

Kendall Nead had 21 points to lead Johnston, while Waukee was paced by Kattie Dinnebier, who finished with 29 points.

Waukee will return everyone from this year’s state runner-up squad.

In semifinal action yesterday at the Well:

2A Semifinals: North Linn 61, West Hancock 46

North Linn used a 26-6 fourth period to complete a 13-point comeback. Grace Flanagan led North Linn with 19 points and 10 rebounds.

Rachel Leerar topped West Hancock with 17 points.

2A Semifinals: Osage 46, Cascade 32

Dani Johnson 18 points and 12 rebounds to lead Osage in a second straight upset win.

1A Semifinals: Bishop Garrigan 69, Marquette Catholic 37

Audi Crooks led the Bears with 17 points, 14 rebounds and four steals while Molly Joyce added 23 points and six steals.

1A Semifinals: Newell-Fonda 84, Saint Ansgar 33

Macy Sievers pumped in 20 points and had five assists while Maggie Walker had 17 points and six steals for Newell-Fonda.

The finals today will see #1 North Scott lock horns with #7 Lewis Central in 4A at 3:00 p.m.

In 2A it’ll be #3 North Linn squaring off with #5 Osage at approximately 5:00 p.m. and in 1A #1 Newell-Fonda will defend their crown against #4 Algona Bishop Garrigan.

Staying in Girls’ Basketball, the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union announced Friday that the Girls State Basketball Tournament will remain at the Wells Fargo Arena through at least 2030.

In a release, IGHSAU Executive Director Jean Berger said, “The IGHSAU can’t imagine having the girls state tournament anywhere other than the Wells Fargo Arena.”

The Girls State Basketball Tournament has called Des Moines home since 1931 and was moved to the Wells Fargo Arena in 2006 after previous stints at The Drake University Fieldhouse and Veterans Memorial Auditorium.

College Basketball:

The Drake Bulldogs are moving on to the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament after routing the Northern Iowa Panthers.

Roman Penn led the Bulldogs with 26 points, eight rebounds and eight assists as Drake cruised to the 77-56 triumph.

Liam Robbins chipped in with 17 points, nine boards and four blocks.

Drake will take on Bradley in the semifinals this afternoon at 3:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, the Iowa State Cyclones will look to close out the regular season with a win when they take on the Kansas State Cyclones.

Both programs are in unfamiliar positions here in early March, with the NCAA Tournament an afterthought for both squads.

Kansas State, 9-21, is just 2-15 in the conference, while Iowa State is 5-12.

Tip-off from K-State is set for 3:00 p.m.

You can listen to the ball game on KILJ-AM beginning with the Cyclone Tip-Off Show at 2:00 p.m.

College Wrestling:

The Big Ten wrestling tournament gets underway from Rutgers University in Piscataway, New Jersey today.

Iowa has their sights set on a 35th league title, which would end a mini-drought as the Hawks have not won one since 2015.

Wrestling gets going today 10:00 a.m. with the finals set for Sunday afternoon.

Iowa is currently the top-ranked team in the country, followed up by Big Ten rival Penn State. Big Ten members Nebraska and Ohio State are #4 and #5 respectively.