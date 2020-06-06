Sports, Saturday, June 6th

Drake Announces Cancellation of Summer Camps:

Due to the global COVID-19 outbreak and continued guidance from Polk County officials to restrict events of more than 10 people, Drake Athletics has canceled all summer youth sports camps and clinics scheduled to be hosted on the Drake University campus this summer. Individual programs may elect to conduct virtual, off-campus or satellite camps and clinics this summer pending availability and scheduling.

For more information on those potential alternative camps and other Drake Athletics summer sport camps, please visit each camp’s website or contact the respective Drake athletics staff member.

Iowa’s Williams Names to All-American Team:

University of Iowa first baseman Peyton Williams has been named a Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-American, it was announced Tuesday by the publication.

Williams is the eighth player under head coach Rick Heller to earn All-America distinction and the first freshman to be honored since Ben Norman and Kyle Shimp in 2017.

The Johnston, Iowa, native started all 15 games in 2020, hitting .298 with 16 RBIs, 13 runs, and seven extra base hits (two home runs, four doubles, one triple). His 16 RBIs tied for fifth in the Big Ten and were the most by a league freshman.

Williams finished the season on an 11-game hitting streak and he hit safely in 13 games with four multi-hit contests.

Iowa finished the shortened 2020 season with a 10-5 record with three victories over ranked opponents – No. 18 Arizona, No. 20 North Carolina, and No. 14 Duke.

Former Cyclone Coach Passes Away:

Former Iowa State head football coach Johnny Majors, the man responsible for turning around ISU football and leading it to its first-ever bowl game, has died. He was 85 years old.

At the age of 33, Majors was hired to take over the Iowa State football program prior to the 1968 season. Majors faced a giant rebuilding project, as the Cyclones were a combined 4-15-1 the two seasons prior to his arrival.