Sports, Saturday, June 27th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

IHSAA Announces Class 3A Postseason Districts:

The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released the Class 3 and 4A postseason substate districts.

Mount Pleasant will compete in Class 3A-Substate #5 against these teams:

Davenport Assumption

Clear Creek-Amana

Fairfield

Fort Madison

Keokuk

Solon

Washington

Of course the substate will be seeded based upon records at the end of the season.

Mount Pleasant will begin week three of their season on Monday against Burlington with a record of 6-3.

They are yet to be beaten in four conference contests.

Winfield Softball Moves to #12 in Latest IGHSAU Softball Poll:

The Winfield-Mount Union softball team is making moves. The Lady Wolves check in at #12 in the latest iteration of the Class 1A State Softball Rankings as released by the IGHSAU.

Winfield, led by their outstanding ace Madi Anderson, most recently picked up an easy 10-0 decision over Columbus.

Collins-Maxwell, Newell-Fonda, Clarksville, Algona Bishop Garrigan and Wayne are the top five in 1A.

In Class 3A, West Burlington/Notre Dame checks in at #13 moving up one spot from last week’s rankings where the Falcons were #14.

Davenport Assumption, Humboldt and Albia are the top-three in 3A.

In 4A, Southeast Conference leader Fairfield checks in at #10, moving up one spot from last week.

Carlisle, North Scott and Dallas Center-Grimes go one, two, three in 4A.

UNI Announces Academic Records Within Athletic Department:

UNI student-athletes recorded a department-wide 3.54 GPA, the strongest academic showing since the department started recording GPAs.

Each team finished the semester with a 3.29 GPA or higher and 11 of UNI’s 15 teams recorded a semester GPA over 3.50.

Women’s swimming and diving led the way with a 3.82 team GPA for the spring, bringing their overall cumulative GPA to 3.66.

UNI women’s cross country was second with a 3.81 team GPA and women’s tennis tallied a 3.79 mark for the semester.

UNI men’s golf recorded the highest GPA among men’s teams with a 3.63 semester GPA.

Student-athletes as a whole have recorded a higher GPA than the general student body for 21 consecutive semesters.

The overall cumulative GPA now sits at a 3.27.