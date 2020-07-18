Sports, Saturday, July 17th

Coble, Lowery Both Homer as Mount Pleasant Baseball Rolls to First Round Win:

Nik Coble hit a three-run homer, while Clayton Lowery clubbed a two-run shot as the Mount Pleasant baseball team hammered Fort Madison in a 9-2 Class 3A-5 first round tilt.

The win sets Mount Pleasant up with a date against #1 Davenport Assumption on Monday night.

The game started on shaky footing for the Panther who allowed two runs in the first inning — a lead Fort Madison held until the 3rd inning, when Coble homered and the Panthers plated four runs.

Mount Pleasant added another four spot in the 4th inning when Lowery, a Grandview commit, punched his first long ball over the fence this season.

Coble earned the win for the Panthers working the games first four innings, allowing four hits and two runs, one earned.

Jaxon Hoyle worked three scoreless innings out of the Panther bullpen to preserve the win.

Mount Pleasant has now won five out of their last six games and the win was the fourth over Fort Madison this season.

Now 15-6, they’ll take one 3A’s top-ranked Davenport Assumption — who defeated Keokuk 12-0 — on Monday night at Davenport’s Modern Woodmen Park.

First pitch is set for 7:00 p.m.

Other scores from around the region last night included:

Clear Creek-Amana 10, Fairfield 4

Pleasant Valley 3, Burlington 2

Solon came from behind to take down Washington

McSorley’s Heroics Guide New London Softball to District Championship:

Ashlyn McSorely hit a game-tying two-run home run to help lift New London to a 3-2 come from behind victory over North Mahaska last night, propelling them to a Class 1A District Final and one game within the state tournament.

McSorely’s home run tied the game at two in the late stages of the sixth inning where the game woudl stay knotted until the eighth.

Elly Manning was the winning pitcher for the Tigers, allowing just eight hits, two runs — only one earned — while striking out three.

Kara Krieger continued her hot stretch of play with two more hits, including a double, as New London notched their 10th victory this season — they’re now 10-6.

They’ll take on 1A #4 Lynville-Sully on Monday, who ousted Sigourney 15-14 in a 12-inning slobber-knocker on Monday for the right to move on to the Class 1A State Softball Tournament.

First pitch Monday is set for 7:00 p.m.

Other regional softball finals from last night saw:

Lisbon 8, Lone Tree 2

Louisa-Muscatine 6, West Branch 5

Wilton 3, Wapello 0

New London Baseball Set to Avenge Early Season Loss to Notre Dame in District Championship:

The New London Tiger baseball team hasn’t soon forgot about the 14-1 loss they took to Notre Dame earlier this season.

Matter of fact, they might use it for motivation.

Tonight, the Tigers will battle Notre Dame in a winner-take-all slug fest in a Class 1A District Final at Notre Dame.

The winner will move on to Tuesday’s substate final where they’ll play for a berth into the Class 1A State Tournament.

New London has made it look easy on their route to the district championship, thrashing Wapello 12-0 and Highland 9-3. Of course the goin gets tougher against a 12-2 Notre Dame team that features one the area’s best prep arms in Mitchell Brent.

Brent, 2-2 on the season, has held opponents to a measly .074 batting average against while striking out 36 hitters in just 20 innings. His Achilles heel, however, has been walks. He’s issued 27 this year, over a walk per inning pitched.

If he’s wild, it could be giddy-up.

The Tigers will most likely throw a combination of Holvin and Joshua Catala and Kooper Schulte.

That trio has worked innings in each of the club’s first two playoff wins and the recipe has worked for head coach Brad Helmerson.

Tonight’s game will begin at 7:00 p.m. and you can listen in on KILJ-FM 105.5 and online at kilj.com.