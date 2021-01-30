Sports, Saturday, January 30th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Girls’ Basketball: Keokuk Pulls Away to Beat Mount Pleasant, Other Finals:

Abby Wolter had 18 points to lead all scorers as Keokuk pulled away late in the fourth quarter for a 49-31 win over the Mount Pleasant girls’ basketball team last night in Keokuk.

The Panthers were held to just 12 points in the first half before surging back in the 3rd Quarter behind the stellar play of Andrea Lopreato.

Lopreato finished with yet another double-double, scoring 17 points and hauling in 11 rebounds.

The loss dropped Mount Pleasant to 8-8 overall and 4-4 in conference play.

Keokuk upped their ledger to 6-6, they’re now 4-2 in Southeast Conference action.

Mount Pleasant will be back in action this afternoon when they scrap with Mediapolis.

Tipoff is set for 3:00 p.m.

Other girls’ finals:

No. 10 (1A) Winfield-Mount Union 48, Wapello 34

The No. 10 (1A) Winfield-Mount Union Wolves got 10 points apiece from Keetyn Townsley and Farrah Nelson, as they picked up a 14-point, 48-34 win over Wapello last night.

Leading by just three at halftime, the Wolves pulled away in the second half to stay unblemished on the season at 15-0.

Winfield-Mount Union will be back on the road on Monday when they travel to Mediapolis.

Danville 62, New London 50

Jaeda Molle led Danville with 12 points as the Bears took down New London 62-50.

Ava Smith added 11, while Drew Fox scored 10.

The win moved Danville to 6-10 (5-7 SEISC) while New London dipped to 3-13.

Danville will next be in action Tuesday when they travel to WACO.

New London will welcome in Central Lee, Tuesday.

No. 8 (3A) West Burlington 62, WACO 54

McKenna Marlow had 21 points, while Sydney Marlow added 13 as West Burlington survived an upset bid by WACO, earning a 62-54 win over the Warriors.

Ellah Kissell paced WACO with 18 points, while Grace Coble and Morgan Graber both aided the upset chance with 14 points apiece.

The win moved the Falcons to 15-1 — WACO stumbled to 5-10 overall.

They’ll host Van Buren County on Monday.

Fort Madison 51, Fairfield 31

Louisa-Muscatine 72, Lone Tree 43

Van Buren 60, Cardinal 39

Mediapolis 63. Highland 31

Boys’ Basketball: Mount Pleasant Goes Cold, Potratz Scores 1,000th Point:

Keokuk’s defense gave Mount Pleasant fits all night, ending the Panthers four-game winning streak with a 64-52 win last night at Mount Pleasant High School.

Chief senior Anthony Potratz scored 18 points to lead all scorers, also scoring his 1,000th point in the process.

Chase Williamson led the Panthers with nine points.

Mount Pleasant fell to 9-7, they’ll take on Mediapolis this afternoon.

Tip is set for 4:30 p.m.

You can listen on KILJ-FM.

Other finals last night:

New London 57, Danville 43

Terrific sophomore Blaise Porter had 22 points as New London kept pace atop the Super Conference standings with a 57-43 win over Danville last night.

Kade Benjamin double-doubled for the Tigers, as well, registering 18 points and 12 boards.

Ty Carr had 11 for Danville, who stumbled to 7-7 overall.

West Burlington 58, WACO 43

Isaac Oswald and Simeon Reichenbach had 15 points a pop to pace to WACO, but it was not enough as the Warriors succumbed to West Burlington 58-43 last night.

Marvion Jackson had a game-high 20 to led the Falcons, while Darian Johnson chipped in with 11.

WACO dropped to 1-14.

West Burlington stayed within arms length of New London atop the South Division standings, improving to 12-4.

Holy Trinity 60, Central Lee 55

Washington 67, Burlington 57

Boys’ Basketball : IHSAA Releases Class 3A Playoff Assignments:

The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released their Class 3A Playoff Substate assignments ahead of what should be a very competitive playoff field in February.

In 3A, Mount Pleasant has been paired in Substate 5 where they could meet up with any of the following:

Davenport Assumption

Fairfield

Fort Madison

Keokuk

Marion

Mount Vernon

Cedar Rapids Xavier

The first round of the Class 3A playoffs is set to begin on Monday, February 22nd.

The Association also announced their decision to cancel consolation games for the upcoming state tournament.

The decision was made to allow for more thorough cleaning and more time between championship games.

Wrestling : Coleman 2nd at Southern Iowa Classic Wrestling Tournament:

Mount Pleasant’s Carson Coleman placed second at 126 at yesterday’s Southern Iowa Classic Wrestling Tournament, hosted by Fairfield High School.

Sam Carrasco picked up a third place finish for Anthony Blint’s squad at 220 to lead Mount Pleasant.

Ottumwa won the team title, besting Prairie City-Monroe 144-141.

The Panthers finished 10th out of the 12 team field with 80 points.

The sectional tournament will begin next Saturday, February 6th.

KILJ-FM and kilj.com will provide updates all throughout the day.