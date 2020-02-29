Sports, Saturday, February 29th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Prep Basketball:

Southeast Conference officials have announced their 2019-20 All-Conference selections.

Their selections were made public yesterday.

Starting in boys’ basketball, The Mount Pleasant Panthers (12-11) had two first-team selections.

First, Clayton Lowery was a unanimous selection after leading the Panthers with 13.1 points per game this year.

Lowery was also a stalwart defensively, leading the team with north of two steals per game as well.

Joining him on the 1st-Team was senior guard Keegan Kohorst.

Kohorst scored 9.2 points per game on 49% shooting while leading the Panthers in assists.

The rest of the first team was Keokuk’s Anthony Potratz — also the Player of the Year — and Isaiah Seay, as well as the Washington tandem of Kasen Bailey and Luke Turner.

Senior Jaxon Hoyle was named a second-team selection for the Panthers this year.

Hoyle averaged just shy of 10 points per game while hitting a team-best 40 threes.

Brody Bender and Brevin Wilson were both Honorable Mention selections.

On the girls’ side of things, Mount Pleasant senior Lydia Stewart was honored by the Southeast Conference as a second-team all-conference choice.

No Panthers were first-team selections.

Stewart helped steer Mount Pleasant to an 8-win season by averaging a team-best 8.0 points per game.

The Panthers also had two Honorable Mention choices in junior Emma Huckabone and Tristian Shull.

Mount Pleasant will return all but three players from this year’s squad, who improved their ledger by three games from a season ago.

College Basketball:

Iowa Wesleyan forward Jarryd Fernandes was named 3rd-Team All-SLIAC, while forward Marvin Saintolien was an All-Sportsmanship choice.

Fernandes, a junior from Sydney, Australia, led the Tigers with just south of 15 points per game and nine boards.

The big man especially came up huge in the final third of the season where he flat out dominated, averaging 17 points per game and 9 boards.

Saintolien, a senior from Miami, Florida, scored seven points per game coupled with four rebounds and two assists.

On the women’s side both Allie Massner and Morgan McCrea were decorated with third-team all conference selections.

Massner, who hails from nearby Mediapolis, eclipsed the career 1,000 point mark this season.

She averaged a team-best 15.7 points per game.

McCrea, a transfer from Millsaps College, helped stabilize the Wesleyan backcourt with a steady 14.2 points per game on 40% shooting from the field.

Kieley Allen was an All-Sportsmanship team honoree.

In Division 1 basketball today, the Iowa Hawkeyes will be back on the home floor, as they welcome in the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Iowa checks in #18 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll, while Penn State is #16.

They’ll play some old-fashioned Brunch Basketball at 11:00 a.m. this morning — tipping at 11:00 a.m.

Pre-game coverage on KILJ-FM will begin at 10:00 a.m.

Meanwhile the 12-16 Iowa State Cyclones travel to Stillwater, Oklahoma today to battle with the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

While the Cyclones are likely out of the NCAA Tournament picture, they’re mindset is that of the spoiler.

Tip-off from Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater is set for 3:00 p.m. Coverage on KILJ-AM is set to begin at 2:00 p.m.

College Track and Field:

THe Iowa Wesleyan men’s and women’s track and field teams are both in action as they begin conference indoor track and field today.

The meet is being held at Principia College in Elsah, Illinois.

Racing gets underway at 10:00 a.m. this morning.