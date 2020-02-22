Sports, Saturday, February 22nd

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

KILJ — The Saturday stage is set at Wells Fargo Arena as the penultimate day of the 2020 State Wrestling tournament is upon us.

KILJ will have nine athletes competing on the mat today, including #1 (1A-113 pound) Marcel Lopez in the State Finals.

Lopez, a defending champion, will take on top-seed Clayton McDonough (48-0) of Central Springs in the 1A-113 Finals, Saturday night.

Here’s the full schedule of events — with rankings provided by IA Wrestle — on Saturday for KILJ-area wreslters.

The day will begin in 3A at 10:00 a.m.

3A:

113-lb Consolation Semifinal – #3 Blaine Frazier (Notre Dame-West Burlington-Danville) vs. Jace Rhodes (Mason City)

vs. Jace Rhodes (Mason City) 132-lb Consolation Semifinal – #5 Duncan Delzell (Burlington) vs. Joel Jesuroga (Southeast Polk)

vs. Joel Jesuroga (Southeast Polk) 138-lb Consolation Semifinal – #3 Grifen Molle (Notre Dame-West Burlington-Danville) vs. Carter Martinson (Southeast Polk)

vs. Carter Martinson (Southeast Polk) 220-lb Consolation Semifinal – Diego Lozano (Fort Madison) vs. C.J. Stillman (West Des Moines Valley)

2A:

106-lb Consolation Semifinal – #5 Lane Scorpil (Columbus Community/Winfield-Mount Union) vs. #3 Cole Nelson (Humboldt)

1A:

113-lb State Final – #1 Marcel Lopez (New London) vs. #3 Clayton McDonough (Central Springs)

vs. #3 Clayton McDonough (Central Springs) 126-lb 7th Place Match – #9 Quinten Aney (Mediapolis) vs. Mason Dye (Sigourney-Keota)

vs. Mason Dye (Sigourney-Keota) 138-lb Consolation Semifinal – #5 Dominic Lopez (New London) vs. #8 Karter Krapfl (Hudson)

vs. #8 Karter Krapfl (Hudson) 160-lb Consolation Semifinal – #4 Gabe Carter (New London) vs. #6 Blake McCallister (South Central Calhoun)

Be sure to stay connected to @KILJRadio on Twitter, KILJ on Facebook and here on kilj.com for all the latest from Wells Fargo Arena, in Des Moines.

Prep Basketball:

The much anticipated clash between #7 Mediapolis and #9 Van Buren County, well, didn’t go as anticipated. The winner of the game was never a given in the lead-up, but a closer game might have been expected.

However, ninth-ranked Warriors removed all doubt, leading 21-8 at halftime, Van Buren cruised to a Class 2A-Region 6 Semifinal victory, setting up a date with #6 West Branch in Washington, next Wednesday with a State Tournament berth on the line.

The seventh-ranked Bullettes could never find their footing. Top-scorer Helaina Hillyard got into early foul trouble, picking up her third personal mere minutes into the second quarter, as Van Buren sparked a 7-2 run.

After half, Hillyard couldn’t find her groove. Averaging a team-high 17 points per game, Hillyard was held to just five points and four rebounds as Mediapolis had a tough time dealing with the rim protection of Van Buren star center and UNI recruit Taryn Scheuermann.

Scheuermann led Van Buren with a game-high 22 points, while Isabel Manning had 10.

Mediapolis chopped the lead to 23-12 in the 3rd Quarter, but it was all the closer the Bullettes would get, as Van Buren continued their elite defensive outing.

A 13-7 run in the 4th quarter blew the game out of reach.

Makenzie Springsteen had eight points and four boards to lead Mediapolis.

The Bullettes close their season with a record of 21-2.

Staying in the high school game, the Mount Pleasant Panther girls’ are on the road today at #1 (4A) North Scott for a Regional Semifinal matchup.

Mount Pleasant is coming off a 44-29 first-round victory over Fort Madison at home, Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Lancers are one of only four teams undefeated in the state, coming in at 21-0.

They’re led by future University of Northern Iowa Panther Grace Boffeli, who averages north of 29 points per game.

The winner of this afternoon’s game will await the winner of the Keokuk-Fairfield contest in the Region Final.

will tip-off from Eldridge at 5:00 p.m. this afternoon.

Unfortunately, with State Finals in wrestling, there will be no radio of this afternoon’s game.

College Basketball:

The Iowa Wesleyan men’s and women’s basketball teams are both back at home this afternoon, celebrating Senior Day.

This afternoon’s opponent is Webster University.

The women will tip-off first at 1:00 p.m., with the men to follow at 3:00 p.m.

Meanwhile in the Division I game, the Iowa State Cyclones are back in action later this afternoon as they battle the 17-9 Texas Tech Red Raiders at Hilton Coliseum in Ames.

Iowa State enters today’s bout with a record of 11-15, although they are 10-4 at home.

Catch pre-game coverage on KILJ-AM beginning at 4:00 p.m., with the game scheduled to go off at 5:00 p.m.